Apple TV's MLS Season Pass subscriptions have more than doubled since legendary footballer Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Apple Inc's sports broadcasting has become increasingly successful due to the growth of MLS Season Pass. And according to experts, the key reason behind the popularity of MLS Season Pass' success is Messi joining Inter Miami after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. According to an X post from Jorge Mas, Managing owner of Inter Miami, MLS Season Pass subscriptions have doubled since Messi joined Inter Miami. Also, Spanish language viewership has surpassed 50% when Messi is playing a match. Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook also promoted the upcoming match with Messi on Friday. Cook wrote, "Tune in tomorrow to watch Messi and all the Leagues Cup action with MLS Season Pass at Apple TV".

In 2022, MLS and Apple TV announced a 10-year partnership, with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday saying on an earnings call: "For MLS, we couldn't be happier with how the partnership is going.

"We're clearly in the early days, but we're exceeding our expectations in terms of subscribers, and Messi going to Inter Miami helped us a little bit. So we're very happy."

The forward's Inter Miami debut in a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul last month had an average audience of 1.75 million on Spanish-language TV network Univision, making it the largest single-network audience for the MLS since 2004, according to Sports Media Watch.

MESSI JOINS INTER MIAMI

In a surprising turnaround to his career, after winning the World Cup with Argentina and a failed negotiation to return to Barcelona, the 36-year-old joined Inter Miami last month.

Messi is by no means the first star name to move to America, with late Brazil great Pele, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic having previously plied their trade in the country.

But with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as the new face of its top league, American soccer is heading for new heights ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.