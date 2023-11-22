ARG vs BRA World Cup qualifiers: Lionel Messi walks out in violent match; Argentina beat Brazil
The tension between Argentina and Brazil escalated before their World Cup qualifying match, with Brazilian police using batons to disperse Argentine fans. Lionel Messi and his teammates briefly left the field, but the game resumed after a delay of approximately 30 minutes.
In a fiery 2026 World Cup qualifying clash, Argentina emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Brazil. But, the match was overshadowed by pre-match crowd trouble that caused a delay in kick-off.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message