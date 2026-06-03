Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Can Lionel Messi do it again? Check full squad, match dates, time and more

Argentina arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as defending champions. They lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, ending a 36-year wait. Now, Lionel Scaloni's side faces an even greater challenge.

They must do what no team has done since 1962. That year, Brazil successfully defended their World Cup crown. Argentina want to be the next team to achieve that feat.

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Argentina at FIFA World Cups Argentina have been a force at the World Cup for decades. Their journey began in 1930, when they finished as runners-up. Guillermo Stábile finished as the tournament's top scorer with 8 goals.

Their first title arrived in 1978, on home soil. Mario Kempes scored 6 goals in that triumphant campaign. In 1986, Diego Maradona carried the team to glory in Mexico.

Also Read | Lionel Scaloni thinks it’s time for him to quit as Argentina manager

Argentina were runners-up again in 1990, losing a tight final. West Germany beat them 1-0 via a late penalty. In 2014, Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball despite heartbreak. Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany again, this time in extra time.

Their greatest modern triumph came in Qatar in 2022. Messi led the team to a historic final victory over France. Argentina are three-time World Cup champions.

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Group J Fixtures: When Are Argentina Matches? Argentina have been drawn into Group J. Their opponents are Algeria, Austria and Jordan. On paper, this is a manageable group for the defending champions. However, Scaloni will not be taking anything lightly. Every match at a World Cup carries its own pressure.

Argentina face Algeria first, on 17 June, at 6:30 AM (India time). Their second match is against Austria on 22 June, at 10:30 PM (India time). They close the group stage against Jordan on 28 June, at 7:30 AM (India time).

Group J Fixtures: When Are Argentina Matches?

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Lionel Messi: The Record-Chaser All eyes, as always, will be on Lionel Messi. The 38-year-old captain is set to play his sixth World Cup. No male player in history has appeared in more than his 26 matches.

He is also just three goals away from the all-time World Cup scoring record of 16. This tournament could be his last. That alone makes every moment worth watching.

However, Messi enters the tournament carrying a concern. He picked up a physical complaint in his last match for Inter Miami.

Early reports were not alarming, but further tests were expected. Argentina and the world will be watching his fitness closely.

Team News Messi is not the only player arriving with a fitness question mark. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fractured a finger in the UEFA Europa League final last week. He was playing for Aston Villa at the time. Despite this, he has been included in the squad.

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Defender Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knee problem. Scaloni has clearly backed his trusted players to recover in time.

The manager has been clear about his philosophy. Argentina will not change their established style. However, Scaloni has built in options for dynamism and verticality if needed. The squad is designed to adapt without losing identity.

Argentina Full Squad Scaloni named a 26-player squad with few major surprises. Several familiar faces from Qatar 2022 are back. Julian Alvarez, who scored 4 goals in the winning campaign, returns.

Enzo Fernández, winner of the FIFA Best Young Player Award in 2022, is also included. Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul add experience and energy in midfield.

Nine players from the Qatar squad have not been recalled. That list includes Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala. Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono also missed the cut.

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Key Players to Watch Scaloni has introduced fresh options alongside his experienced core. Valentin Barco, having an excellent European season, earns his place.

Jose Manuel Lopez, a Palmeiras centre-forward, adds depth behind Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Also Read | Lionel Messi injury scare hits Argentina before FIFA WC 2026 squad announcement

The most exciting new name, though, is Nicolas Paz. The 21-year-old has impressed at Como in Serie A. Scaloni's coaching staff holds him in high regard. He could even challenge for the FIFA Best Young Player Award this summer.

Argentina Full Squad Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Facundo Medina, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Enzo Fernández, Valentín Barco, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Rodrigo De Paul

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Lautaro Martínez, José Manuel López, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolás Paz

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How to Watch Argentina Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports channels will broadcast all Argentina matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Viewers need a standard ZEE5 subscription to watch the live streaming of each match. Hindi and English commentary will be available.

For TV viewers, Unite8 Sports 1 will have Hindi commentary while Unite8 Sports 2 will have English commentary. HD versions are available for each of these TV channels.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.