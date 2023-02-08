Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay launch official joint bid to host FIFA World Cup 2030
- The South Americans' main challenge is a joint bid from Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, which has the backing of European governing body UEFA.
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay on Tuesday launched their official joint bid to host the Football World Cup in 2030, exactly 100 years after the event was first held, in Montevideo.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×