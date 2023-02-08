Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay on Tuesday launched their official joint bid to host the Football World Cup in 2030, exactly 100 years after the event was first held, in Montevideo.

"We are convinced that FIFA has an obligation to honor the memory of those who organized the first World Cup," Alejandro Dominguez, president of the Conmebol South American federation, said in Argentina.

He was attending a launch event at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters in Ezeiza, south of Buenos Aires.

Competition is intensifying before FIFA chooses a host in 2024.

The South Americans' main challenge is a joint bid from Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, which has the backing of European governing body UEFA.

Saudi Arabia is considering bidding to host along with Egypt and Greece.

In December, Dominguez said FIFA should honor the legacies of South American icons Pele and Diego Maradona by awarding the centennial 2030 World Cup to the continent.

Uruguay was the first-ever world champion in 1930, beating Argentina 4-2 in the final of the 13-team World Cup it hosted in Montevideo.

Argentina is the reigning champion, having triumphed over France in Qatar last year.

The next World Cup will be hosted in 2026 by the United States, Mexico and Canada -- the first time there will be 48 teams competing, up from 32.

