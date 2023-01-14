Argentina fans nominated for Best FIFA Fan Award

FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. There are various categories like Best FIFA Player, Best FIFA Coach and Best FIFA Goalkeeper separately for Women’s and Men’s sections. There will be The FIFA Puskás Award, named after Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, for the one who scored the “most beautiful" goal. Then, there is a category for The Best FIFA Fan Award.
Fans of the Argentinian National Team, who travelled to Qatar in amazing numbers to support their team's eventually successful FIFA World Cup campaign, have been nominated to win the Best Fan award. Millions of Argentina fans greeted their heroes upon their return to Buenos Aires and the rest of the nation.
The category also includes a nomination for the Japanese fans, who gained popularity across the world for their habit of sticking around to help clean the stadium following world cup matches.
Abdullah Al Salmi is the other candidate in this category. He crossed the Saudi Arabian desert on foot from his hometown of Jeddah to Qatar in order to support his national team, Saudi Arabia, in Qatar 2022.
Kylian Mbappe’s equaliser against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on December 18, 2022 has been nominated for the “most beautiful" goal category. Brazilian forward Richarlison has also been nominated for his bicycle kick goal against Serbia in Qatar 2022.
Argentina’s world cup hero, Emiliano Martínez, has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper category. Other nominations in this category include Brazil’s Alisson Becker and Ederson, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois.
Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach. So are France’s Didier Deschamps, Morocco’s Walid Regragui, Spain’s Pep Guardiola and Italy’s Carlo Ancelotti.
Argentina have two nominations for The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez. France, too, have two nominations: Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Brazil are the only other team with more than one nominations in the category: Neymar and Vinícius Junior.
