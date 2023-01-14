Argentina fans nominated for Best FIFA Fan Award

FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. There are various categories like Best FIFA Player, Best FIFA Coach and Best FIFA Goalkeeper separately for Women’s and Men’s sections. There will be The FIFA Puskás Award, named after Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, for the one who scored the “most beautiful" goal. Then, there is a category for The Best FIFA Fan Award.

