Argentina depart with zero win in Women's World Cup: ‘They gave their all,’ says coach1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Argentinian women's football team showed promise despite exiting Women's World Cup without a win.
The Argentinian women's football team departed the Women's World Cup in New Zealand with a sense of both disappointment and optimism. While they fell short of securing any win, the team's spirited performances in their three matches have given them hope for the future, with a new generation of players showing great promise.
