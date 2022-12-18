Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez slams Mbappe over comments on South American teams2 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Mbappe earlier said that European nations were better prepared for the world cup than South American teams like Argentina and Brazil.
Fans are riding high on emotions as Argentina are all set to meet France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar. Both the teams have won the world cup twice in the past and are looking to add the third star to the jersey. Meanwhile, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has slammed France’s superstar player Kylian Mbappe.
Martinez, Argentina’s star from the Netherlands match, spoke when he was reminded of a comment made by Mbappe in May. Mbappe claimed earlier that, because of their regular participation in high-level matches against one another, European nations were better prepared for the world cup than South American teams like Argentina and Brazil.
The benefit of playing in Europe is that players regularly compete in high-calibre matches, such as those in the National League, Mbappe added. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also said, “"When we arrive at the world cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last world cups, it's always the Europeans who win."
As a reporter reminded Martinez of Mbappe’s comments, the Aston Villa goalkeeper said the French footballer had never played in South America. “When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it," Martinez said. As per the Argentine player, Mbappe “doesn't know enough about football".
Earlier, former Brazil coach Tite retaliated at Mbappe for his remarks. As per him, Brazil don't have teams like Azerbaijan to play as there are no teams that may give them a break. Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez previously called Mbappe’s remarks as “unfair".
Emiliano Martinez, nevertheless, believes it doesn’t matter what Mbappe says. “We are a great team, recognised as such," he concluded.
The Argentina vs France match will be played on December 18 at 08:30 PM (Indian time). It will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.