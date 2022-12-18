The benefit of playing in Europe is that players regularly compete in high-calibre matches, such as those in the National League, Mbappe added. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also said, “"When we arrive at the world cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last world cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

