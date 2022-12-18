Argentina in World Cup Final gives tired nation a reason to celebrate
- Hit hard by economic stagnation and inflation, Argentines put hardship aside to watch Lionel Messi and their team take on France
In a working-class neighborhood of dirt streets and broken sidewalks, Pablo Martínez donned the white-and-blue jersey of Argentina’s national team to grill chicken at a soup kitchen he helps run for families struggling amid a punishing economic crisis.
In a working-class neighborhood of dirt streets and broken sidewalks, Pablo Martínez donned the white-and-blue jersey of Argentina’s national team to grill chicken at a soup kitchen he helps run for families struggling amid a punishing economic crisis.
With galloping inflation and economic stagnation pushing 43% of the population into poverty, the number of hungry children showing up to his cafeteria on the outskirts of the capital has been rising, Mr. Martínez said. The daily hardship he and his neighbors face in a poor barrio is leaving an indelible impact.
With galloping inflation and economic stagnation pushing 43% of the population into poverty, the number of hungry children showing up to his cafeteria on the outskirts of the capital has been rising, Mr. Martínez said. The daily hardship he and his neighbors face in a poor barrio is leaving an indelible impact.
But there is a bright spot these days: Mr. Martínez and the clientele at the Park Leprechaun Kitchen are feeling the euphoria of watching as La Selección, led by phenom Lionel Messi, beat one team after another following their inauspicious start in the tournament and reach the final set for Sunday.
But there is a bright spot these days: Mr. Martínez and the clientele at the Park Leprechaun Kitchen are feeling the euphoria of watching as La Selección, led by phenom Lionel Messi, beat one team after another following their inauspicious start in the tournament and reach the final set for Sunday.
Photos: This Is Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi’s Last World Cup. Here’s a Look Back at His Career.
Photos: This Is Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi’s Last World Cup. Here’s a Look Back at His Career.
“It gives me goosebumps, forgive me if I’m getting emotional," Mr. Martínez said, his voice quavering as he waved away thick smoke from the grill. “We have to win. It’s one way for us to mask all of this malaise that we’re living."
“It gives me goosebumps, forgive me if I’m getting emotional," Mr. Martínez said, his voice quavering as he waved away thick smoke from the grill. “We have to win. It’s one way for us to mask all of this malaise that we’re living."
For Argentines, the stakes are, well, everything, as the team also known as “La Albiceleste," for the white-and-sky-blue colors of the country’s flag, faces off in Qatar against a powerful rival.
For Argentines, the stakes are, well, everything, as the team also known as “La Albiceleste," for the white-and-sky-blue colors of the country’s flag, faces off in Qatar against a powerful rival.
Both France and Argentina are seeking their third World Cup title. But surrounded by the protests and political scandal that have lately characterized life in Argentina, fans say they are praying for a victory that will lead to a raucous celebration, much-needed in a time of hardship.
Both France and Argentina are seeking their third World Cup title. But surrounded by the protests and political scandal that have lately characterized life in Argentina, fans say they are praying for a victory that will lead to a raucous celebration, much-needed in a time of hardship.
“We need joy because we have had it very bad," said Adrián Villagra, a 42-year-old house painter who has sought out meals at the soup kitchen, which feeds a few hundred families each week and is partly financed by a local soccer team. “We are worse off than ever, and soccer and La Selección helps us to forget our problems."
“We need joy because we have had it very bad," said Adrián Villagra, a 42-year-old house painter who has sought out meals at the soup kitchen, which feeds a few hundred families each week and is partly financed by a local soccer team. “We are worse off than ever, and soccer and La Selección helps us to forget our problems."
Inflation is expected to end the year near 100%, and labor strikes for higher wages are continuing. With the government’s approval rating near 18%, President Alberto Fernández tweeted that he planned to watch the final match from home. “I will enjoy this fantastic moment together with my people. The best of us will be in the field and in the stands, the glorious fans."
Inflation is expected to end the year near 100%, and labor strikes for higher wages are continuing. With the government’s approval rating near 18%, President Alberto Fernández tweeted that he planned to watch the final match from home. “I will enjoy this fantastic moment together with my people. The best of us will be in the field and in the stands, the glorious fans."
In Qatar, Argentina’s players have recognized the importance of their mission. “Because of the economy, the country is not going through its best moment, so giving joy to people gives me the most satisfaction," the team’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said after Argentina beat the Netherlands. “We have grit and heart, and we do it for 45 million people."
In Qatar, Argentina’s players have recognized the importance of their mission. “Because of the economy, the country is not going through its best moment, so giving joy to people gives me the most satisfaction," the team’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said after Argentina beat the Netherlands. “We have grit and heart, and we do it for 45 million people."
This is a country where the sport is often compared to religion—and the faithful are never more engaged than during the World Cup. Argentina hasn’t won it since 1986, a year before Mr. Messi was born.
This is a country where the sport is often compared to religion—and the faithful are never more engaged than during the World Cup. Argentina hasn’t won it since 1986, a year before Mr. Messi was born.
The signs of a captivated country are everywhere: The striped flags of Argentina hang from balconies along the broad avenues of Buenos Aires. Street vendors hawk Messi jerseys. Jumbotrons have been set up in parks in major cities across the country for crowds to watch the match. And police in the capital prepared to close July 9 Avenue, to make room for fans who would gather at the iconic Obelisk to celebrate a victory on Sunday, much as they do after elections and other sporting events.
The signs of a captivated country are everywhere: The striped flags of Argentina hang from balconies along the broad avenues of Buenos Aires. Street vendors hawk Messi jerseys. Jumbotrons have been set up in parks in major cities across the country for crowds to watch the match. And police in the capital prepared to close July 9 Avenue, to make room for fans who would gather at the iconic Obelisk to celebrate a victory on Sunday, much as they do after elections and other sporting events.
The final, it seems, is all anyone talks about this weekend.
The final, it seems, is all anyone talks about this weekend.
“It’s better than having a girlfriend," said Lucas Moreno, a 22-year-old grillmaster at a restaurant. “Football gives me happiness like no other. It’s crying, laughing, it is everything."
“It’s better than having a girlfriend," said Lucas Moreno, a 22-year-old grillmaster at a restaurant. “Football gives me happiness like no other. It’s crying, laughing, it is everything."
In the run-up to the final, some schools sent students home during matches and businesses closed. Alejandro Perassi said he had closed his motorcycle-parts shop to watch every Argentine match, which he likened to national holidays.
In the run-up to the final, some schools sent students home during matches and businesses closed. Alejandro Perassi said he had closed his motorcycle-parts shop to watch every Argentine match, which he likened to national holidays.
Now, the final is nearly here and Mr. Perassi, like countless Argentines, is on edge.
Now, the final is nearly here and Mr. Perassi, like countless Argentines, is on edge.
“On Monday, we’ll go back to the routine, life will go on, but at least we’ll be happy" if his team wins, he said. “We’ll be struggling, but if we win the joy will last four years."
“On Monday, we’ll go back to the routine, life will go on, but at least we’ll be happy" if his team wins, he said. “We’ll be struggling, but if we win the joy will last four years."
Winning may be everything for Argentine fans, but there’s another aspect to the final that has Argentines on edge: Will superstar striker Messi, age 35 and likely playing in his last World Cup, bring the trophy home in his fifth attempt?
Winning may be everything for Argentine fans, but there’s another aspect to the final that has Argentines on edge: Will superstar striker Messi, age 35 and likely playing in his last World Cup, bring the trophy home in his fifth attempt?
The match could settle a debate, raging from the pages of sports tabloids to bus stops and tango bars, over who is the greatest Argentine footballer ever: Mr. Messi, or the late Diego Maradona. The similarities on the field between the two are startling: small, speedy attackers known for notoriously lethal left feet while wearing the No. 10. But while Mr. Messi has racked up more goals and assists over his two-decade professional club career in Europe, Mr. Maradona has brought home a World Cup championship.
The match could settle a debate, raging from the pages of sports tabloids to bus stops and tango bars, over who is the greatest Argentine footballer ever: Mr. Messi, or the late Diego Maradona. The similarities on the field between the two are startling: small, speedy attackers known for notoriously lethal left feet while wearing the No. 10. But while Mr. Messi has racked up more goals and assists over his two-decade professional club career in Europe, Mr. Maradona has brought home a World Cup championship.
Amateur teams gathered Saturday for a round of friendly matches at the Star Field, where Mr. Maradona grew up playing between dust clouds and broken glass. Running on Mr. Maradona’s old pitch in the Villa Fiorito slum, often referred to here as The City of God, has turned into an almost mystical experience for locals and visitors alike, said Alberto Arce, a 40-year-old factory worker who plays and referees games at the field.
Amateur teams gathered Saturday for a round of friendly matches at the Star Field, where Mr. Maradona grew up playing between dust clouds and broken glass. Running on Mr. Maradona’s old pitch in the Villa Fiorito slum, often referred to here as The City of God, has turned into an almost mystical experience for locals and visitors alike, said Alberto Arce, a 40-year-old factory worker who plays and referees games at the field.
“You forget all of the debts you have, all of the troubles in your life," Mr. Arce said.
“You forget all of the debts you have, all of the troubles in your life," Mr. Arce said.
Nearby, a mural painted to honor Mr. Maradona after his death at age 60 in 2020 portrays him handing a soccer ball-size globe to Mr. Messi. The image underscores a national sentiment—that losing the final is not an option.
Nearby, a mural painted to honor Mr. Maradona after his death at age 60 in 2020 portrays him handing a soccer ball-size globe to Mr. Messi. The image underscores a national sentiment—that losing the final is not an option.
“If you take us to the final, we love you," said Mr. Martínez, at the soup kitchen. “But if you lose, we condemn you. That’s just how we Argentines are."
“If you take us to the final, we love you," said Mr. Martínez, at the soup kitchen. “But if you lose, we condemn you. That’s just how we Argentines are."