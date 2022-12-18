Argentina in World Cup Final gives tired nation a reason to celebrate

The signs of a captivated country are everywhere: The striped flags of Argentina hang from balconies along the broad avenues of Buenos Aires. Street vendors hawk Messi jerseys. Jumbotrons have been set up in parks in major cities across the country for crowds to watch the match. And police in the capital prepared to close July 9 Avenue, to make room for fans who would gather at the iconic Obelisk to celebrate a victory on Sunday, much as they do after elections and other sporting events.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}