Argentina risks FIFA sanction over Falkland Islands banner at World Cup 2026 semifinal against England

The Argentine football team is at risk of receiving punishment from FIFA for displaying a banner regarding the Falkland Islands following their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England in Atlanta on Wednesday. After the match, the Argentinian players displayed a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas". This translates to "The Falkland Islands are Argentinian".

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What is Falkland Islands dispute? The Falkland Islands are a self-governing British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean, which is located 3,000 miles from Great Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

Argentina and Great Britain have been involved in a dispute over the Falkland Islands since 1982, and the two countries even fought a 74-day war between April and June 1982. A total of 655 Argentine servicemen, 255 British servicemen and three people from the islands died during the war.

Even though the war ended more than four decades ago, Argentina and Great Britain remain fundamentally divided over the Falkland Islands.

For a long time, Argentina has claimed sovereignty of the islands, whereas Great Britain has maintained that the Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory and that the wishes of the islanders are paramount.

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The International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA strictly prohibit the display of political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images during matches.

"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo," the IFAB rulebook says.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Messi continues to break records with two assists in semifinal

"For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA," adds the rulebook.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni had said that he wouldn’t mix sports with politics.

"The reality is that this is a football match. I can't mix things up, especially out of respect for what happened so many years ago," Scaloni said ahead of the match. “It was a very sad period in our history, and there isn't much we can do about it; that's the reality.”

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He added, "Things are happening elsewhere in the world, and we criticise the existence of war. We certainly remember those people, of course. But it is a football match; we shouldn't confuse the two."

How Argentina defeated England Talking about the match, the first half ended goalless, but the second half produced some entertaining football. England's Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute from close range, after collecting a sensational cross from Morgan Rogers.

Also Read | Is Messi set to win Golden Boot after two assists in semifinal vs England?

However, England played a little too defensively after going 1-0 up, which later paved the way for Argentina's comeback. Enzo Fernández equalised for Argentina in the 85th minute following a curling effort from 25 yards out into the bottom-left corner. Lautaro Martinez then sealed the deal in the 92nd minute with a header from close range. Lionel Messi assisted both of Argentina's goals.

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Argentina will take on Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday as they look to defend their title.

England will play for third place in the playoff match against France in Miami on Saturday.