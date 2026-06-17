Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi starts in 200th international match; line-ups out

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi participation will be in focus as defending champions Argentina start their title defence against Algeria in a Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Kansas City Stadium. The spotlight will certainly be on Messi. The Argentine captain who asked himself to be subbed out during a MLS match with Inter Miami, came into the World Cup with a calf injury.

Although several reports claim that Messi will be in the starting line-up, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni kept mum on his talisman's participation. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came into the United States with a fractured finger, the veteran custodian was cleared to start in the game.

On the other hand, captain Riyad Mahrez will inspire Algeria at the gretest show on the earth. Previously, only two nations have defended their World Cup title - Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962. Can Argentina be the third?

Argentina vs Algeria head-to-head

Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.

Argentina vs Algeria predicted starting XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Algeria: Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaïni, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi; Amine Gouiri

Where to watch Argentina vs Algeria live in India?

in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.