Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi starts in 200th international match; line-ups out

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi participation will be in focus as defending champions Argentina start their title defence against Algeria in a Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Kansas City Stadium. The spotlight will certainly be on Messi. The Argentine captain who asked himself to be subbed out during a MLS match with Inter Miami, came into the World Cup with a calf injury.
Although several reports claim that Messi will be in the starting line-up, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni kept mum on his talisman's participation. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came into the United States with a fractured finger, the veteran custodian was cleared to start in the game.
On the other hand, captain Riyad Mahrez will inspire Algeria at the gretest show on the earth. Previously, only two nations have defended their World Cup title - Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962. Can Argentina be the third?
Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi
Algeria: Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaïni, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi; Amine Gouiri
in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
One last dance for Lionel Messi? The Argentine becomes the second player after Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to play a record sixth World Cup. Later on the day, Portugal' Cristiano Ronaldo will join the duo when they take on DR Congo.
Luca ZIDANE; Aissa MANDI, Rayan AIT-NOURI, Rafik BELGHALI, Ramy BENSEBAINI, Fares CHAIBI, Hicham BOUDAOUI, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim MAZA; Amine GOUIRI, Anis HADJ MOUSSA
Emiliano MARTINEZ; Gonzalo MONTIEL, Lisandro MARTINEZ, Cristian ROMERO, Facundo MEDINA; Rodrigo DE PAUL, Alexis MAC ALLISTER, Enzo FERNANDEZ; Lionel MESSI, Thiago ALMADA, Lautaro MARTINEZ
Nicolas Otamendi only has good things to say about Lionel Messi. “What happened back in Qatar was just amazing. The whole country united. We have that engraved in our minds, and it’s just injected us with the strength to keep trying. There’s no relaxing. We need to keep working with that level of humility that is required in these types of competitions,” Otamendi told media.
“He’s (Messi) also a competitive animal,” Otamendi said. “You want to be there with him, supporting him, serving him, and laughing our hearts out all the time. As I’ve said, when the ball is rolling, that’s when you need to press, unite and come together as a family on the pitch,” he added.
The match against Algeria is Lionel Messi's 200th, provided he takes the field. With this, the Argentine legend becomes the third-ever footballer to play 200 international matches after Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (228) and Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa (202). Messi made his debut for Argentina in 2005 at the age of 18. So far, he has scored 117 goals in 199 matches and won three major titles with the national team - FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. He had also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022.
Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.
Algeria: Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaïni, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi; Amine Gouiri
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi
in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
Argentina are coming into their tournament with an aim to defend the title and become the third team after Italy and Brazil to do so. While Brazil did it in 1962, Italy were successful in 1938. On the other hand, Algeria are coming into this tournament with a point to prove. With the likes of Premier League star Riyad Mahrez in their side, its a great opportunity for them to create an upset.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group J opener between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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