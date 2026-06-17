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Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi starts in 200th international match; line-ups out

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi is playing in his 200th international game today as Argentina are seeking to be the third nation in history of FIFA World Cup to defend their title.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jun 2026, 06:28:37 AM IST
Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi watches practice in Kansas City.
Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi watches practice in Kansas City.(AP Photo)

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lautaro Martinez will start as Argentina's striker in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria on Tuesday, with Julian Alvarez on the bench despite coach Lionel Scaloni saying the Atletico Madrid player was available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Martinez will share attacking duties with Lionel Messi, who is appearing at a record sixth World Cup and 200th international game. Left back Nicolas Tagliafico misses out with a calf injury with Facundo Medina replacing him.

For Algeria, Riyad Mahrez on the bench for Algeria as Anis Hadj Moussa starts. Previously, only two nations have defended their World Cup title - Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962. Can Argentina be the third?

Argentina vs Algeria head-to-head

Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.

Argentina vs Algeria starting XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Algeria: Luca Zidane; Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini; Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa.

Where to watch Argentina vs Algeria live in India?

in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

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17 Jun 2026, 06:26:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Messi's body showing signs of wear

One of the best players of this generation, Lionel Messi will turn 39 next month and is expected to retire from international football. With 13 goals to his name, Messi need four more to surpass Germany's Miroslav Klose's record of 16. But having said that, Messi's body has started to show signs of wear. In fact, he asked the coach to sub himself out during his last game for Inter Miami in MLS a few weeks earlier. Messi also sat out during Argentina's friendly against Honduras and came in for 20 minutes.

17 Jun 2026, 06:02:02 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi joins elite list

One last dance for Lionel Messi? The Argentine becomes the first player to play a in six World Cups. Later on the day, Portugal' Cristiano Ronaldo will the list when they take on DR Congo. Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could have become the first had he started in the tournament opener against Mexico.

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17 Jun 2026, 05:55:07 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Luca Zidane makes WC debut

Luca ZIDANE; Aissa MANDI, Rayan AIT-NOURI, Rafik BELGHALI, Ramy BENSEBAINI, Fares CHAIBI, Hicham BOUDAOUI, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim MAZA; Amine GOUIRI, Anis HADJ MOUSSA

17 Jun 2026, 05:51:53 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi is starting today

Emiliano MARTINEZ; Gonzalo MONTIEL, Lisandro MARTINEZ, Cristian ROMERO, Facundo MEDINA; Rodrigo DE PAUL, Alexis MAC ALLISTER, Enzo FERNANDEZ; Lionel MESSI, Thiago ALMADA, Lautaro MARTINEZ

17 Jun 2026, 05:44:00 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Nicolas Otamendia on Lionel Messi

Nicolas Otamendi only has good things to say about Lionel Messi. “What happened back in Qatar was just amazing. The whole country united. We have that engraved in our minds, and it’s just injected us with the strength to keep trying. There’s no relaxing. We need to keep working with that level of humility that is required in these types of competitions,” Otamendi told media.

“He’s (Messi) also a competitive animal,” Otamendi said. “You want to be there with him, supporting him, serving him, and laughing our hearts out all the time. As I’ve said, when the ball is rolling, that’s when you need to press, unite and come together as a family on the pitch,” he added.

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17 Jun 2026, 05:38:11 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: 200th match for Lionel Messi for Argentina

The match against Algeria is Lionel Messi's 200th, provided he takes the field. With this, the Argentine legend becomes the third-ever footballer to play 200 international matches after Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (228) and Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa (202). Messi made his debut for Argentina in 2005 at the age of 18. So far, he has scored 117 goals in 199 matches and won three major titles with the national team - FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. He had also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022.

17 Jun 2026, 05:34:22 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Head-to-head

Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.

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17 Jun 2026, 05:34:04 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Algeria's predicted starting lineup

Algeria: Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaïni, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi; Amine Gouiri

17 Jun 2026, 05:33:48 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Argentina's predicted starting lineup

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

17 Jun 2026, 05:33:01 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: When and where to watch?

in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

17 Jun 2026, 05:32:45 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Can Argentina become the third to defend their title?

Argentina are coming into their tournament with an aim to defend the title and become the third team after Italy and Brazil to do so. While Brazil did it in 1962, Italy were successful in 1938. On the other hand, Algeria are coming into this tournament with a point to prove. With the likes of Premier League star Riyad Mahrez in their side, its a great opportunity for them to create an upset.

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17 Jun 2026, 05:25:34 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group J opener between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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