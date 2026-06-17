Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi starts in 200th international match; line-ups out

Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lautaro Martinez will start as Argentina's striker in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria on Tuesday, with Julian Alvarez on the bench despite coach Lionel Scaloni saying the Atletico Madrid player was available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Martinez will share attacking duties with Lionel Messi, who is appearing at a record sixth World Cup and 200th international game. Left back Nicolas Tagliafico misses out with a calf injury with Facundo Medina replacing him.

For Algeria, Riyad Mahrez on the bench for Algeria as Anis Hadj Moussa starts. Previously, only two nations have defended their World Cup title - Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962. Can Argentina be the third?

Argentina vs Algeria head-to-head

Argentina will be facing Algeria after 19 years, having played against each other only once before in 2007 in an international friendly. In that game, Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace while Carlos Tevez and Esteban Cambiasso, netted once each. At the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina will be facing Algeria for the first time.

Argentina vs Algeria starting XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Algeria: Luca Zidane; Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini; Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa.

Where to watch Argentina vs Algeria live in India?

in India, Argentina vs Algeria will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television from 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.