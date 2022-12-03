FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Australia prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 08:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C topper Argentina will clash with Australia, the runners-up of Group D.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C topper Argentina will clash with Australia, the runners-up of Group D.
The second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Argentina and Australia. The Albicelestes got eliminated from the group stages at the FIFA 2018 in Russia after finishing as the runners-up at Brazil 2014. This is the first time since 2006 that Australia have gone beyond the group stage. In fact, this is their first chance to go to the quarter-finals.