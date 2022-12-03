The second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Argentina and Australia. The Albicelestes got eliminated from the group stages at the FIFA 2018 in Russia after finishing as the runners-up at Brazil 2014. This is the first time since 2006 that Australia have gone beyond the group stage. In fact, this is their first chance to go to the quarter-finals.

Overview

Argentina topped Group C with two victories and a loss, suffering a shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening match, defeating Mexico 2-0 next and beating Poland 2-0 in their final match. Australia finished second in Group D. After having been defeated 1-4 by France, the dark horses of the group went on to win their next two matches against Tunisia and Denmark.

Teams

Argentina

Argentina came to the tournament as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. Millions of fans across the globe were shocked to see their team lose to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in the opening match. There was panic all around, but the South American team showed grit, determination and superiority in their next two matches. They scored twice each against Mexico and Poland, without conceding any. The over-dependence on Lionel Messi has been an issue for the team. However, they showed in their final group stage match against Poland that they can win even without the GOAT. The only issue will be fatigue as coach Lionel Scaloni has complained that they'll be back to field after a little over two days of rest.

Australia

Just like Argentina, Australia were defeated in their first match as well. However, it was not a shock for most of the people as they were beaten by the defending world champions, France. Australia were clinical in their next two matches, effective enough to gather six points to equal France and finish second. Australia face grave challenges against a side that were breathlessly attacking Poland in their last match. The Australian defence will play a big role in this match. In Group D, the Socceroos surprised everyone as underdogs by finishing second. They will look forward to shocking people again by defeating Messi and boys.

Head-to-Head

Argentina have played seven games so far against Australia, two of those in world cups. The Albicelestes won five and lost one while one match ended in a draw.

Key Players

Lionel Messi will be a key player, not as a scorer but as a playmaker. While Australian defenders will focus on him, he’ll assist players like Ángel Di María and Julian Alvarez to score. Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will be key here as the team will depend on attacking midfielder Riley McGree.

Date, Time & Venue

The Argentina vs Australia match will be played on December 4 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Live-streaming Details

The Argentina vs Australia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Argentina will score at least twice and win it 2-0. Expect one goal from Lionel Messi.