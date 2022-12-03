Teams

Argentina

Argentina came to the tournament as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. Millions of fans across the globe were shocked to see their team lose to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in the opening match. There was panic all around, but the South American team showed grit, determination and superiority in their next two matches. They scored twice each against Mexico and Poland, without conceding any. The over-dependence on Lionel Messi has been an issue for the team. However, they showed in their final group stage match against Poland that they can win even without the GOAT. The only issue will be fatigue as coach Lionel Scaloni has complained that they'll be back to field after a little over two days of rest.