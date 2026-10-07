Argentina vs Benin: Fans pay tribute to retiring Lionel Messi in 10th minute of friendly match; watch video

Fans at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires paid a special tribute to the retiring Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of Argentina's friendly against Benin on Tuesday. Messi is playing his last-ever match for Argentina, bringing an end to a memorable 21-year international career. The Inter Miami star had announced his retirement from international football on 31 August.
Messi’s journey with Argentina began on 17 August, 2005, when he made his senior international debut against Hungary in Budapest.
Then 18, Messi came on as a second-half substitute under coach Jose Pekerman. His debut lasted only 47 seconds before he was sent off, but it marked the beginning of an international career that would eventually make him Argentina’s record goalscorer and appearance-maker.
The forward did not begin his senior Argentina career with the No. 10 shirt. He wore No. 18 on his international debut and also used No. 19 during the early stages of his senior career. He also wore No. 15 while representing Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Messi eventually inherited the No. 10 shirt after Juan Roman Riquelme’s international retirement in 2009.
His first Argentina appearance wearing the famous number came on 28 March, 2009, against Venezuela in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental. It proved to be a memorable start to his association with the shirt, as Argentina won 4-0, with Messi scoring once and providing an assist for Carlos Tevez.
The No. 10 subsequently became synonymous with Messi during an era in which he helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.
He also led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium earlier this year, where the Albiceleste lost 1-0 to Spain.
Even though Messi fell short of becoming a two-time world champion, he broke the notable record of being the all-time goalscorer in FIFA World Cup for a brief period, surpassing former Germany star Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals.
However, France forward Kylian Mbappe later broke Messi's record, and currently has 22 World Cup goals whereas Messi ended with 21 goals.
Messi will continue playing club football for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, with whom he has been contracted through 2028.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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