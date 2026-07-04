Argentina vs Cabo Verde score today: Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams alive after surviving huge scare in Miami

Argentina survived a huge scare in Miami on Saturday as Lionel Messi's men scrapped Cabo Verde 3-2 to book a round of 16 date with Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026. In one of the biggest mismatches in the FIFA World Cup knockout history, the African debutants came from behind twice before an own goal helped the defending champions go through.
Coming into this game on the back of some confidence-boosting performances against the likes of former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group stages, Cabo Verde kept Argentina on their toes until the final whistle. After Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 29th minute, Cabo Verde struck back just a minute from the hour mark through Deroy Duarte.
Messi continued to orchestrate Argentina's attacks in search of a winner, but veteran Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of crucial saves to frustrate the South American giants. His resilient performance ensured the debutants remained level after 90 minutes, forcing the Round of 32 encounter into extra time.
In the extra time, Lisandro Martinez once again put Argentina in the lead in the 92nd minute when the Manchester United star pounced on a flick by Alexis Mac Allister into the back of the net past Vozinha at the near post.
But the drama wasn't over. Sidny Lopes Cabral gave Cabo Verde another lifeline in the 104th minute. The 23-year-old cut inside from the left and curled an unstoppable shot at the top corner beyond Emiliano Martinez.
However, Cabo Verde's dreams were dashed in the 111th minute when Diney's own goal game Argentina the lead. Earlier, the fixture had already marked another landmark in Messi's remarkable career, as he became the first player ever to make 30 FIFA World Cup appearances.
He now has the record for the most appearances in the FIFA World Cup (30) and most goals in the FIFA World Cup (20) as well.
More to follow…