Argentina vs Cape Verde prediction gets an unusual twist: Can Lionel Messi crack Vozinha’s wall? FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina will take on Cape Verde in the Round of 32. The match takes place on Saturday, 4 July, with kick-off at 3:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will be held at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

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In the Round of 16, the winner of this match will have to face the winner of the Australia vs Egypt clash. That match will take place on 7 July at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta

Argentina vs Cape Verde: Head-to-Head Argentina and Cape Verde have never met in senior international football. Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut makes this their first-ever encounter.

Argentina are 3-time World Cup winners and defending global champions. Cape Verde, with fewer than 6,00,000 population, are making history themselves. They are officially the smallest nation by population to reach this stage.

Team Form Argentina enter this clash in blistering form with the perfect tournament record. They collected 9 points from Group J across 3 consecutive victories. Their winning streak now extends to 10 consecutive international matches overall.

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Lionel Messi has broken the World Cup all-time goalscoring record with 19 goals. Argentina average 2.67 goals per game throughout this tournament. They conceded just once across all 3 group stage fixtures. Cristian Romero has also returned to full training ahead of this match.

Cape Verde have stunned the football world through pure defensive resilience. The Blue Sharks drew all 3 group games, eliminating Uruguay in the process. They are the first World Cup debutants to go unbeaten in the group stage since Senegal in 2002. Goalkeeper Vozinha kept 2 clean sheets, boasting an 83% save percentage.

Argentina average 62% possession compared to Cape Verde's 41%. Argentina generated 30 shots to Cape Verde's 22. Their passing accuracy of 90.55% dwarfs Cape Verde's 78.55%.

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Argentina vs Cape Verde: Key Players Lionel Messi (Argentina): Leo enters the knockout stage leading the Golden Boot race. His 6 group-stage goals have broken the World Cup all-time scoring record. He now holds 19 total World Cup goals across his career.

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina): Emi kept 2 clean sheets during the group phase. He conceded just once across 3 matches. His clutch performances in knockout football instil immense defensive confidence in Argentina.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: How big players have performed in last six World Cups

Vozinha (Cape Verde): The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the heartbeat of Cape Verde's historic run. He registered 2 clean sheets, including a 7-save display against Spain. His 83% save percentage is remarkable throughout this tournament.

Ryan Mendes (Cape Verde): Mendes leads Cape Verde's counter-attacks with explosive pace and veteran discipline.

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Match Strategy Lionel Scaloni will focus on controlling possession to stretch Cape Verde's defensive shape. Rodrigo De Paul will circulate the ball to tire out the midfield.

Messi will drop into half-spaces, dragging defenders out of position. This creates passing lanes for overlapping full-backs and late runners. Argentina will press high immediately upon losing possession to prevent counter-attacks.

Cape Verde manager Bubista will deploy the same defensive masterclass that frustrated Spain and Uruguay. They will sit in a 4-5-1 shape throughout. They aim to keep the space between the defensive and midfield lines ultra-tight.

Argentina will be funnelled wide, away from central areas. Direct long balls to Ryan Mendes and Hélio Varela will exploit space behind Argentina's high defensive line.

Argentina vs Cape Verde: Who’ll Win? Dimers' machine learning model ran 10,000 algorithmic match simulations. It projects an 83.5% probability that Argentina will win in regulation. FIFA's official data gives Argentina an 84.7% probability of winning. Cape Verde's corresponding chance stands at just 4.3%, with 11% for a draw in regular time.

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Goal.com predicts a 3-0 Argentina victory, with Messi scoring twice. RotoWire and Yahoo Sports project a controlled 2-0 win with a clean sheet. Total Football Analysis also backs a 3-0 win for Argentina.

However, there is a twist in the Argentina vs Cape Verde predictions, with most favouring Messi. Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves publicly backed a 1-0 upset via the BBC. Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam went viral. He has said that his “powers” will eliminate Argentina.

How to Watch Argentina vs Cape Verde ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Argentina vs Cape Verde match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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