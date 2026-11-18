Argentina registered their first victory since Lionel Messi's retirement from international football, defeating Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on Tuesday.

Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono scored twice each, while Alexis Mac Allister also found the net as Lionel Scaloni's side produced a dominant performance in front of their home supporters.

The victory came after Argentina suffered a 1-2 defeat against Uruguay in their previous international fixture. The result against Costa Rica therefore gave the world champions an opportunity to respond following their first outing without Messi, who brought his international career to an end in October.

Argentina took control early, with Paz opening the scoring in the seventh minute. The midfielder collected a rebound outside the penalty area before finding the net with a left-footed effort that goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira could not keep out.

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The hosts continued to dictate proceedings and doubled their advantage in the 34th minute. Agustin Giay delivered the ball into the attacking area, allowing Alvarez to finish and extend Argentina's lead.

Paz added his second goal three minutes later after creating space for himself before producing a powerful finish into the net. Alvarez then completed his brace in the 42nd minute, giving Argentina a four-goal advantage at half-time.

Costa Rica struggled to contain Argentina's attacking movement, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was called into action to prevent the visitors from reducing the deficit.

Mastantuono makes an impact after half-time Scaloni made three changes at the interval, introducing Mastantuono, Jose Manuel Lopez and Gonzalo Montiel. The substitutions immediately contributed to Argentina's attacking threat.

Mastantuono scored Argentina's fifth goal in the 47th minute, finishing a move involving Maximo Perrone. It was his second international goal for the senior national team.

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Argentina continued to create opportunities as the second half progressed, with Scaloni making further changes to distribute playing time among his squad. Mariano Troilo also made his senior international debut.

Mac Allister added the sixth goal in the 77th minute after capitalizing on Argentina's pressing inside the Costa Rican penalty area. The midfielder worked his way past two defenders before finding the net.

Mastantuono completed the scoring in the 87th minute, combining with Giuliano Simeone before finishing with his left foot to register his second goal of the evening.

Argentina begin their next chapter without Messi The result marked Argentina's first victory since Messi's international retirement and provided Scaloni with a positive outcome in the team's transition.

Messi's departure brought an end to an international career that included the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America titles.

In his absence, Argentina have several attacking options, including Alvarez, Paz, Mastantuono and Mac Allister. Their contributions against Costa Rica ensured the team had multiple goal scorers rather than relying on an individual attacking performance.

Argentina had also defeated Costa Rica 3-1 in their previous friendly meeting in March 2024, with goals from Angel Di Maria, Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez. The latest result, however, was considerably more emphatic.