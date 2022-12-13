Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Argentina vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Argentina vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details

2 min read . 05:08 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between The Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha on December 9, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia, after beating Brazil 4-2 in penalty shoot-outs, will meet Argentina that defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in penalty shoot-outs.

La Albicelestes will play their sixth world cup semi-final while Croatia will play their third semi-final tonight.

La Albicelestes will play their sixth world cup semi-final while Croatia will play their third semi-final tonight.

Overview

After losing the final to Germany in 2014, Lionel Messi’s boys got eliminated in the Round of 16 last time. This time, too, they had a shocking start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening match. Both the teams that qualified from Group F, Morocco and Croatia, will be playing semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022, albeit separately.

Overview

After losing the final to Germany in 2014, Lionel Messi’s boys got eliminated in the Round of 16 last time. This time, too, they had a shocking start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening match. Both the teams that qualified from Group F, Morocco and Croatia, will be playing semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022, albeit separately.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Teams

Argentina

After a difficult quarter-final match against the Netherlands, Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The game was tense, concluded 2-2 at the very end and was eventually won by Messi’s boys in penalty shoot-outs. There has been remarkable cohesion among the La Albicelestes team as it appears that they are playing to watch Messi win the world cup before leaving the stage.

Croatia

In a thrilling quarterfinal, the 2018 finalists proved to be too tough for Brazil, managing to square the score after Neymar's goal in extra time before prevailing again on penalties. Croatia just cannot be disregarded, even though they are not always the most entertaining to watch. It might realistically be two consecutive final appearances for a golden generation that many had already written off, boasting quality across the board and the kind of cohesion many teams would envy.

Head-to-Head

Five times Argentina and Croatia have squared off so far, with both teams sharing two victories and one game ending in a goalless draw. Even their world cup history is evenly poised. Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0 in their first World Cup meeting in 1998 while Croatia triumphed 3-0 in 2018.

Key Players

Lionel Messi scored 10 world cup goals and equaled Gabriel Batistuta, who held the record of scoring the highest number of world cup goals by an Argentine for 20 years. When he is not scoring, he is assisting his teammates to score.

With Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic producing a fantastic performance, Croatia's midfield played defence via possession against Brazil. That should work against Argentina as well.

Date, Time & Venue

The Argentina vs Croatia match will be played on December 14 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

Live-streaming Details

The Argentina vs Croatia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Argentina won’t allow Croatia to do what the latter did to Brazil. The game won't stretch to the extra time. Argentina will win it 2-1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP