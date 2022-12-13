Croatia

In a thrilling quarterfinal, the 2018 finalists proved to be too tough for Brazil, managing to square the score after Neymar's goal in extra time before prevailing again on penalties. Croatia just cannot be disregarded, even though they are not always the most entertaining to watch. It might realistically be two consecutive final appearances for a golden generation that many had already written off, boasting quality across the board and the kind of cohesion many teams would envy.