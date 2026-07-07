Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi vs Mohamed Salah in last-16 showdown

Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Argentina face Egypt for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Tuesday as the maestro looks to reclaim the lead in a fiercely contested Golden Boot race. The defending champions meet the African nation, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, in Atlanta for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals.
Argentina survived a huge scare from World Cup first-timers Cape Verde in the last 32, edging through courtesy of Diney Borges' own goal in energy-sapping extra time. They will hope to resume normal service against Egypt, who have never been beyond the round of 16 on football's biggest stage.
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Marwan Attia, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Omar Marmoush; Mostafa Ziko
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Argentina vs Egypt clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16.