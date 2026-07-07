Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi vs Mohamed Salah in last-16 showdown

Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Argentina face Egypt for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Tuesday as the maestro looks to reclaim the lead in a fiercely contested Golden Boot race. The defending champions meet the African nation, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, in Atlanta for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals.

Argentina survived a huge scare from World Cup first-timers Cape Verde in the last 32, edging through courtesy of Diney Borges' own goal in energy-sapping extra time. They will hope to resume normal service against Egypt, who have never been beyond the round of 16 on football's biggest stage.

Argentina vs Egypt probable starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi.

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Marwan Attia, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Omar Marmoush; Mostafa Ziko