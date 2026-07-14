Argentina vs England: Why ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal is more than just a football match?

Argentina and England will add another chapter to one of football's most iconic rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But more than the game, it will be a battle between Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

With Argentina chasing back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles and England seeking their first appearance in a World Cup final in 60 years. The high-octane clash will witness composure, tactical discipline and control of midfield to decide which nation takes the next step towards lifting football's biggest prize on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Unlike other football rivalries, the Argentina vs England battle is shaped by history, politics and some of the controversial moments at the “greatest show on the earth”.

History & politics behind Argentina vs England The rivalry between Argentina and England has its roots in the South Atlantic ocean, far away from the football field with a battle over Falkland Islands. Located approximately 300 miles east of Argentine mainland, both United Kingdom and Argentina claimed their authority over Falkland Islands, which eventually gave birth to the Falklands War in 1982.

In the same year, British had to launch a military task force to reclaim the territory after Argentine forces made their way into the islands. This led to the Falklands War that lasted two months, starting from April, 1982, before Argentina surrendered in June. More than 900 lost their lives during the war. It must be noted that Falkland Islands is a British Overseas Territory.

Even now, more than four decades later, the islands remain a sensitive political issue as matches between the two nations are no longer viewed as a normal football match but also carries a lot of emotion.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: 4 things to look out for in the semifinals

Start of a new footballing rivalry The rivalry on the field began actually at the 1966 World Cup on English soil. In the quarterfinal, Antonio Rattín was shown the exit route after Argentina captain engaged in an altercation with the referee. No explanation was given to Rattin during that time. In Protest, Rattin took one of the England corner flags and sat on the Red Carpet reserved for the Queen.

The incident gave birth to red and yellow cards in football, in an attempt to bridge the communication gap between players and officials. In that same game, then England manager Sir Alf Ramsey's called Argentina players “animals” that fuelled the controversy further. England won 1-0.

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' With the emotions still raw, Argentina took a perfect revenge in the 1986 World Cup, four years after the Falkland War, through Diego Maradona's two goals that are etched into the history books for life. The first one is famously known as "Hand of God" as Maradona used his hand to beat England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal.

While England players protested, the officials allowed the goal to stand. Four minutes later, Maradona dribbled past five English defenders to score a superb goal - known as "Goal of the Century". Argentina won the quarterfinal 2-1 and eventually lifted the trophy.

The 1998 & 2002 chapter England were reduced to 10 men when David Beckham kicked Diego Simeone just two minutes into the second half. Despite a man short, England held Argentina 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes in the round of 16 clash. The tie was decided on penalties which Argentina won 4-3. Beckham coped severe criticism back home.

Redemption was waiting for Beckham four years later in South Korea when the England legend converted from the spot to make the difference in a group stage clash. That was also England's last World Cup win over Argentina.