Messi boys shine as Argentina clinches World Cup defeating France. Best moments in pics

10 Photos . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM IST Livemint

France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he walks past the World Cup trophy after he received the Golden Boot award during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match  (AFP)
1/10France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he walks past the World Cup trophy after he received the Golden Boot award during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match  (AFP)
Argentina's Angel Di Maria, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal  (AP)
2/10Argentina's Angel Di Maria, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal  (AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match  (AP)
3/10Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match  (AP)
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament at the end of the the World Cup final soccer match  (AP)
4/10Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament at the end of the the World Cup final soccer match  (AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (AP)
5/10Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (AP)
A flag of the late soccer legend Diego Maradona waves over Argentine soccer fans celebrating their team's World Cup victory over France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday (AP)
6/10A flag of the late soccer legend Diego Maradona waves over Argentine soccer fans celebrating their team's World Cup victory over France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday (AP)
France's forward Kylian Mbappe takes a penalty to score his team's third goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez  (AFP)
7/10France's forward Kylian Mbappe takes a penalty to score his team's third goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez  (AFP)
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty during the penalty shootout missed by France's Kingsley Coman  (REUTERS)
8/10Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty during the penalty shootout missed by France's Kingsley Coman  (REUTERS)
Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy following the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match  (AFP)
9/10Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy following the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match  (AFP)
France's Kylian Mbappe watches Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup final soccer match (AP)
10/10France's Kylian Mbappe watches Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup final soccer match (AP)
