Messi boys shine as Argentina clinches World Cup defeating France. Best moments in pics

Lionel Messi left the World Cup stage for the fina... moreLionel Messi left the World Cup stage for the final time in the most dramatic way possible on Sunday, headlining a lengthy list of global giants bidding farewell to football's biggest tournament. Messi dazzled in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history finished 3-3, with the diminutive forward scoring twice. The 35-year-old picked up the Golden Ball for the best player of the World Cup, finishing one goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.