Messi boys shine as Argentina clinches World Cup defeating France. Best moments in pics

10 Photos . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Lionel Messi left the World Cup stage for the final time in the most dramatic way possible on Sunday, headlining a lengthy list of global giants bidding farewell to football's biggest tournament. Messi dazzled in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history finished 3-3, with the diminutive forward scoring twice. The 35-year-old picked up the Golden Ball for the best player of the World Cup, finishing one goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

1/10France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he walks past the World Cup trophy after he received the Golden Boot award during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match

2/10Argentina's Angel Di Maria, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal

3/10Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match

4/10Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament at the end of the the World Cup final soccer match

5/10Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday

6/10A flag of the late soccer legend Diego Maradona waves over Argentine soccer fans celebrating their team's World Cup victory over France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday

7/10France's forward Kylian Mbappe takes a penalty to score his team's third goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

8/10Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty during the penalty shootout missed by France's Kingsley Coman

9/10Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy following the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match