Teams

Argentina

This will be Argentina’s fifth match (out of total seven matches) at the Lusail Stadium in this tournament. It is the same venue where the Albicelestes lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. It is also the same venue where Lionel Scaloni's boys have remained victorious ever since. Messi has checked off almost all of the items on his football bucket list, with the exception of the biggest one of them all—the world cup.