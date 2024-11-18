Argentina Vs Peru live streaming details: How to watch Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India

Having lost to Paraguay in the previous game, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina would be looking to bring their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign back on track when they take on Peru on Wednesday (November 20) at the La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. With 22 points from 11 games, Argentina are sitting at the top of the South American qualifying table while Peru are way below at ninth with seven points in the 10-team table.

After winning the Copa America, Argentina have not been in best of form with a losses to Colombia and Paraguay and a draw against Venezuela. In fact, most of Argentina's seven wins have come narrowly. The only big win for Argentina has been a 6-0 rout against Bolivia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the game against Peru will be Lionel Messi's 191st for the country. Scaloni will have to make atleast one change in the Peru game from their last match. Cristian Romero, who picked up a foot injury against Paraguay, has already left the camp.

In that case, it opens the door for Leonardo Balerdi who is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi in the midfield. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez is expected to make the playing XI. Leandro Paredes could play a crucial role in central midfield alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez.

Interestingly, Argentina have not lost to Peru at home in last five clashes. On the other hand, Peru are on a four-match losing streak. For Peru, Bryan Reyna and Renato Tapia will not be available. On the other hand, Peru drew against Chile in their last game and will be prove a point against Messi and Co.

Advertisement

Argentina vs Peru Live Streaming details When and where to Argentina vs Peru football match? The Argentina vs Peru football match in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on November 20. The Argentina vs Peru clash will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where to get live streaming of Argentina vs Peru football match in India? Indian fans can watch the Argentina vs Peru football match in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on FanCode app and website. FanCode is available on the OTTplay Premium app.

Argentina vs Peru predicted line-ups Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Jose Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez; Lautaro Martinez

Peru: Carlos Caceda; Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens; Andy Polo, Oliver Sonne, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Pena, Luis Advincula; Paolo Guerrero, Alex Valera