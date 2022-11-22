Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022: Even Messi's stunner goal couldn't save Argentina, Saudi Arabia win by 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Even Messi's stunner goal couldn't save Argentina, Saudi Arabia win by 2-1

2 min read . 06:05 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Argentina v Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores their second goal at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's Lusail. (PC-REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

  • Despite a star-studded side, Argentina did not have a clear dominating side from the beginning and lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opener of Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina on 22 November were stunned by Saudi Arabia as they defeated the two-time World Cup champions by 2-1 while playing their opener during the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's Lusail.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina on 22 November were stunned by Saudi Arabia as they defeated the two-time World Cup champions by 2-1 while playing their opener during the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's Lusail.

Both Argentina and Saudi Arabia are in the Group C and were playing their opening match in the biggest tournament of the planet. Also, both Argentina and Saudi Arabia had chosen the 4-3-3 formation.

Both Argentina and Saudi Arabia are in the Group C and were playing their opening match in the biggest tournament of the planet. Also, both Argentina and Saudi Arabia had chosen the 4-3-3 formation.

Despite a star-studded side, Argentina did not have a clear dominating side. Messi and Emiliano Martinez though did some magic in the first 10 minutes and kept the ball within the Argentinian feet.

Despite a star-studded side, Argentina did not have a clear dominating side. Messi and Emiliano Martinez though did some magic in the first 10 minutes and kept the ball within the Argentinian feet.

However, referee Slavko Vincic decided to award a penalty shoot out to the Argentinians as Saudi players foul an Al Beiceleste star. Messi took the shot and hit it to the keeper’s right with aplomb in the 10th minute. With this, Messi has become the first Argentina player to score at 4 World Cups. This gave Argentina a lead by 1-0 against Saudi Arabia.

However, referee Slavko Vincic decided to award a penalty shoot out to the Argentinians as Saudi players foul an Al Beiceleste star. Messi took the shot and hit it to the keeper’s right with aplomb in the 10th minute. With this, Messi has become the first Argentina player to score at 4 World Cups. This gave Argentina a lead by 1-0 against Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: England thrash Iran 6-2 in Group B opener

ALSO READ: England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: England thrash Iran 6-2 in Group B opener

The game proceeded and Argentina's Messi and Martinez scored the goal. But they were ruled out for offside. The Argentinian fans were voicing their frustration after the VAR decision.

The game proceeded and Argentina's Messi and Martinez scored the goal. But they were ruled out for offside. The Argentinian fans were voicing their frustration after the VAR decision.

Even after the referee Slavko Vincic added five minutes in the first half, Saudi Arabia could not score a goal and Argentina managed to keep the lead.

Even after the referee Slavko Vincic added five minutes in the first half, Saudi Arabia could not score a goal and Argentina managed to keep the lead.

However, it was not the case after the half-time, and Saudi Arabia seemed suddenly attacking.

However, it was not the case after the half-time, and Saudi Arabia seemed suddenly attacking.

In the 48th minute, Saudi Arabia equalized the the score with Saleh Al-Shehri scored a goal with a neat finish after a straight pass through the Argentinian defence.

In the 48th minute, Saudi Arabia equalized the the score with Saleh Al-Shehri scored a goal with a neat finish after a straight pass through the Argentinian defence.

Messi-led Argentina could hardly digest the change in score card, Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari spanks a right-footer to the top left corner at in the 53rd minute. This resulted in Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Argentina.

Messi-led Argentina could hardly digest the change in score card, Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari spanks a right-footer to the top left corner at in the 53rd minute. This resulted in Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Argentina.

Soon after this, Argentina replaced Cristian Romero, Papu Gomez and Leandro Paredes with Lisandro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

Soon after this, Argentina replaced Cristian Romero, Papu Gomez and Leandro Paredes with Lisandro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

During the game at the 67th minute, Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Malki awarded with a yellow card for a late challenge on Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi.

During the game at the 67th minute, Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Malki awarded with a yellow card for a late challenge on Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi.

Despite several attempts, Messi was denied a goal, as Saudi Arabia' s goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais restricted him with his brilliant saves. However, Owais was awarded a yellow card in the 90th minute for remonstrating with the referee. 

Despite several attempts, Messi was denied a goal, as Saudi Arabia' s goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais restricted him with his brilliant saves. However, Owais was awarded a yellow card in the 90th minute for remonstrating with the referee. 

Eight minutes were added to the game, but there was no change in the result and the Green Falcons (Saudi Arabia) stun Argentina 2-1 in the opener of Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 

Eight minutes were added to the game, but there was no change in the result and the Green Falcons (Saudi Arabia) stun Argentina 2-1 in the opener of Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP