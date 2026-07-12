Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi starts as ARG eye semifinal berth in Kansas City

Argentina national football team vs Switzerland national football team match score: Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Yakin said on Friday that Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi would again miss out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo
Time for National Anthems in Kansas City as the player make their way in the middle of the pitch. Argentina go first followed by Switzerland. The players observe a minutes silence in the memory of South African footballer Jayden Adams, who played all the three matches in the group stages in this World Cup.
Lionel Messi and his teammates arrive in the stadium for the warm-up. The Argentina captain has already scored nine goals in this edition. Can he add more to his list today?
With three semifinals already booked, the Argentina vs Switzerland winner will face England in the last four of the competition. England defeated Norway to book their first semis spot after 2018. France and Spain will play in the other semifinal.
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi misses out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has chosen to have the same starting XI that won them the match against Egypt with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.
On Friday, Spain struck late to beat Belgium 2-1 and move on to a blockbuster World Cup semifinal against France. The game in Los Angeles was decided by a goalkeeping error from Belgium's Senne Lammens, who spilled a shot, allowing Mikel Merino to pounce to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute. European champions Spain, who earlier conceded their first goal in the entire tournament, will now face the swashbuckling French in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi will be bidding to add to the 21 goals -- a new record -- he has scored across the six World Cups in which he has played. Messi's numbers could be even better had he converted two penalties. He missed from the spot against Egypt and Austria.
Argentina made a smooth start to their bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots. But there is just a suggestion the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Argentina have been in tremendous form in thie FIFA World Cup 2026. After strolling past in the group stage, Argentina faced resistance from Cabo Verde and Egypt in the round of 32 and 16 respectively, but the defending champions have come out winners on both the occasions.
Hello and welcome to the final quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Switzerland.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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