Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi starts as ARG eye semifinal berth in Kansas City

Argentina national football team vs Switzerland national football team match score: Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Yakin said on Friday that Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi would again miss out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.

Argentina vs Switzerand starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo