Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi starts as ARG eye semifinal berth in Kansas City

Argentina national football team vs Switzerland national football team match score: Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Yakin said on Friday that Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi would again miss out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo
Time for National Anthems in Kansas City as the player make their way in the middle of the pitch. Argentina go first followed by Switzerland. The players observe a minutes silence in the memory of South African footballer Jayden Adams, who played all the three matches in the group stages in this World Cup.
Lionel Messi and his teammates arrive in the stadium for the warm-up. The Argentina captain has already scored nine goals in this edition. Can he add more to his list today?
With three semifinals already booked, the Argentina vs Switzerland winner will face England in the last four of the competition. England defeated Norway to book their first semis spot after 2018. France and Spain will play in the other semifinal.
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi misses out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has chosen to have the same starting XI that won them the match against Egypt with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.
On Friday, Spain struck late to beat Belgium 2-1 and move on to a blockbuster World Cup semifinal against France. The game in Los Angeles was decided by a goalkeeping error from Belgium's Senne Lammens, who spilled a shot, allowing Mikel Merino to pounce to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute. European champions Spain, who earlier conceded their first goal in the entire tournament, will now face the swashbuckling French in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi will be bidding to add to the 21 goals -- a new record -- he has scored across the six World Cups in which he has played. Messi's numbers could be even better had he converted two penalties. He missed from the spot against Egypt and Austria.
Argentina made a smooth start to their bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots. But there is just a suggestion the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Argentina have been in tremendous form in thie FIFA World Cup 2026. After strolling past in the group stage, Argentina faced resistance from Cabo Verde and Egypt in the round of 32 and 16 respectively, but the defending champions have come out winners on both the occasions.
Hello and welcome to the final quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Switzerland.