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Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi starts as ARG eye semifinal berth in Kansas City

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow live score, goals, lineups, substitutions, key moments, match stats and minute-by-minute updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and Switzerland.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Jul 2026, 06:30:41 AM IST
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Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus will be once again on Lionel Messi.
Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus will be once again on Lionel Messi.(AFP)

Argentina national football team vs Switzerland national football team match score: Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16, with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Yakin said on Friday that Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi would again miss out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.

Argentina vs Switzerand starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo

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12 Jul 2026, 06:25:18 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Time for National Anthems

Time for National Anthems in Kansas City as the player make their way in the middle of the pitch. Argentina go first followed by Switzerland. The players observe a minutes silence in the memory of South African footballer Jayden Adams, who played all the three matches in the group stages in this World Cup.

12 Jul 2026, 06:18:06 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Can Messi add more to his list today?

Lionel Messi and his teammates arrive in the stadium for the warm-up. The Argentina captain has already scored nine goals in this edition. Can he add more to his list today?

12 Jul 2026, 06:11:14 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Which team await Argentina and Switzerland in semis?

With three semifinals already booked, the Argentina vs Switzerland winner will face England in the last four of the competition. England defeated Norway to book their first semis spot after 2018. France and Spain will play in the other semifinal.

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12 Jul 2026, 05:47:29 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Switzerland starting lineup

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo

12 Jul 2026, 05:47:17 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Argentina starting lineup

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

12 Jul 2026, 05:46:11 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: One change for Switzerland

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes one change from the side that beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, with midfielder Djibril Sow replacing Ardon Jashari. Switzerland's leading scorer Johan Manzambi misses out with the knee injury that sidelined him against Colombia.

12 Jul 2026, 05:45:47 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Julian Alvarez, Leandro Paredes retain positions

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has chosen to have the same starting XI that won them the match against Egypt with striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Leandro Paredes retaining their positions.

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12 Jul 2026, 05:42:05 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: France vs Spain in first semifinal

On Friday, Spain struck late to beat Belgium 2-1 and move on to a blockbuster World Cup semifinal against France. The game in Los Angeles was decided by a goalkeeping error from Belgium's Senne Lammens, who spilled a shot, allowing Mikel Merino to pounce to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute. European champions Spain, who earlier conceded their first goal in the entire tournament, will now face the swashbuckling French in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

12 Jul 2026, 05:42:05 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: History beckons Messi

Lionel Messi will be bidding to add to the 21 goals -- a new record -- he has scored across the six World Cups in which he has played. Messi's numbers could be even better had he converted two penalties. He missed from the spot against Egypt and Austria.

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12 Jul 2026, 05:42:05 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Switzerland won't be an easy opponent

Argentina made a smooth start to their bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots. But there is just a suggestion the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

12 Jul 2026, 05:42:05 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: How have Argentina performed?

Argentina have been in tremendous form in thie FIFA World Cup 2026. After strolling past in the group stage, Argentina faced resistance from Cabo Verde and Egypt in the round of 32 and 16 respectively, but the defending champions have come out winners on both the occasions.

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12 Jul 2026, 05:42:05 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the final quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Switzerland.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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