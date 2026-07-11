Argentina vs Switzerland: Will Lionel Messi and Co reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals again? Predictions, H2H and more

Argentina will lock horns against Switzerland in the fourth quarter-final of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Kansas City Stadium in Missouri on Saturday. The defending champions, who began the tournament smoothly, have shown vulnerabilities in defence.

The Albiceleste have often ended up conceding early chances, struggling to control matches from the outset, allowing opponents to create opportunities before settling into games.

Argentina were 0-2 down in the second half of their round of 16 match against Egypt, but goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez late in the game helped them come from behind and clinch a 3-2 win in controversial circumstances.

Argentina were put to test even in their round of 32 match against Cabo Verde. The scores were 1-1 at full time, but Argentina held their nerve to beat the African side 3-2 in extra time.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1954. The Granit Xhaka-led side did so with a 4-3 win via penalties over Colombia, after the scores were 0-0 at full time as well as after extra time. Switzerland have not reached the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup so far, and will need something special to overcome Lionel Messi and Co.

Argentina vs Switzerland match details

Match Quarter-finals Venue Kansas City Stadium, Missouri Time 1 AM GMT | 6:30 AM IST Date July 12 (IST) Referee Joao Pinhero

Argentina vs Switzerland head to head Argentina and Switzerland have locked horns in seven matches in international football. Argentina have won five matches, whereas two other matches have ended in draws. Switzerland will be hoping to clinch their first win over Argentina on Saturday.

Matches 7 Argentina won 5 Switzerland won 0 Draw 2 Last meeting Argentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in extra time at FIFA World Cup 2014 round of 16 Last FIFA World Cup meeting Argentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in extra time at FIFA World Cup 2014 round of 16

Argentina vs Switzerland team news Argentina: Facundo Medina was a doubt before the Round of 16 against Egypt but recovered well enough to feature from the bench. Scaloni will decide whether Medina starts at left-back or whether Nicolás Tagliafico retains his place.

Lionel Messi will continue to lead the frontline with Lautaro Martinez.

Switzerland: Johan Manzambi, Switzerland's top-scorer this World Cup with three goals, has been ruled out of the quarter-final against Argentina due to a knee injury. The rest of the squad, including skipper Granit Xhaka, is fit.

The onus will be on the frontline on Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will also have a tough day looking keep Lionel Messi and Co at bay.

Argentina vs Switzerland prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Argentina are favourites with a 57.1 % chance of winning the match and reaching the semi-finals. Switzerland's hopes are slim, with only an 18.7 % chance of beating Argentina. There is a 24.2 % chance that the match is drawn, which will mean extra time, and if needed, penalties.

Where to watch Argentina vs Switzerland live on TV?

Region Where to watch on TV Where to get live streaming India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), DD Sports Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Argentina vs Switzerland predicted starting XIs Argentina: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro.