Argentina vs Switzerland: Will Lionel Messi and Co reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals again? Predictions, H2H and more

Switzerland, on the other hand, have never reached the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup. They will be hoping to do so, but they face a stern challenge against Argentina.

PN Vishnu
Published11 Jul 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Lionel Messi and his Argentina team will look to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals and keep their title defence hopes alive.
Lionel Messi and his Argentina team will look to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals and keep their title defence hopes alive. (AP)

Argentina will lock horns against Switzerland in the fourth quarter-final of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Kansas City Stadium in Missouri on Saturday. The defending champions, who began the tournament smoothly, have shown vulnerabilities in defence.

The Albiceleste have often ended up conceding early chances, struggling to control matches from the outset, allowing opponents to create opportunities before settling into games.

Argentina were 0-2 down in the second half of their round of 16 match against Egypt, but goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez late in the game helped them come from behind and clinch a 3-2 win in controversial circumstances.

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Argentina were put to test even in their round of 32 match against Cabo Verde. The scores were 1-1 at full time, but Argentina held their nerve to beat the African side 3-2 in extra time.

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Switzerland, on the other hand, have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1954. The Granit Xhaka-led side did so with a 4-3 win via penalties over Colombia, after the scores were 0-0 at full time as well as after extra time. Switzerland have not reached the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup so far, and will need something special to overcome Lionel Messi and Co.

Argentina vs Switzerland match details

MatchQuarter-finals
VenueKansas City Stadium, Missouri
Time 1 AM GMT | 6:30 AM IST
DateJuly 12 (IST)
RefereeJoao Pinhero

Argentina vs Switzerland head to head

Argentina and Switzerland have locked horns in seven matches in international football. Argentina have won five matches, whereas two other matches have ended in draws. Switzerland will be hoping to clinch their first win over Argentina on Saturday.

Matches7
Argentina won 5
Switzerland won0
Draw2
Last meeting Argentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in extra time at FIFA World Cup 2014 round of 16
Last FIFA World Cup meetingArgentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in extra time at FIFA World Cup 2014 round of 16

Argentina vs Switzerland team news

Argentina: Facundo Medina was a doubt before the Round of 16 against Egypt but recovered well enough to feature from the bench. Scaloni will decide whether Medina starts at left-back or whether Nicolás Tagliafico retains his place.

Lionel Messi will continue to lead the frontline with Lautaro Martinez.

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Switzerland: Johan Manzambi, Switzerland's top-scorer this World Cup with three goals, has been ruled out of the quarter-final against Argentina due to a knee injury. The rest of the squad, including skipper Granit Xhaka, is fit.

The onus will be on the frontline on Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will also have a tough day looking keep Lionel Messi and Co at bay.

Argentina vs Switzerland prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Argentina are favourites with a 57.1 % chance of winning the match and reaching the semi-finals. Switzerland's hopes are slim, with only an 18.7 % chance of beating Argentina. There is a 24.2 % chance that the match is drawn, which will mean extra time, and if needed, penalties.

Where to watch Argentina vs Switzerland live on TV?

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), DD SportsZee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Argentina vs Switzerland predicted starting XIs

Argentina: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro.

Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

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