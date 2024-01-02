Argentina won’t allow anyone to wear Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey: ‘Least we can do for him’
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has decided to retire the iconic No. 10 jersey. The announcement comes from AFA president Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia who spoke to a local newspaper. This honour, reserved for Lionel Messi, comes after the national team's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022.