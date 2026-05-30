Arne Slot leaves Liverpool immediately; Andoni Iraola favourite to take over as Reds boss after disappointing 2025-26

Liverpool have confirmed the shock exit of manager Arne Slot with immediate effect, bringing an early end to the Dutch coach’s time at Anfield. According to reports, the Reds decided to part ways with Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype.
“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” the club stated in their social media post.
Notably, the Reds have decided to part ways with Arne Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype. Fans noticed growing frustration as the season wore on, with the team struggling for consistency both at home and away.
Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table, their lowest position in years. The side only just scraped into the Champions League spots on the final day, a far cry from the title challenges supporters had hoped for. Injuries, poor form from key players, and tactical questions left Arne Slot under intense pressure by March. Club bosses held several meetings behind the scenes and ultimately chose to act now rather than wait until the summer, aiming to give the new coach time to plan for the 2026-27 season.
The decision marks a swift end to Slot’s 18-month spell. While he delivered some exciting attacking football early on, the lack of silverware and mid-table Premier League battles proved too much.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.