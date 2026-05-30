Subscribe

Arne Slot leaves Liverpool immediately; Andoni Iraola favourite to take over as Reds boss after disappointing 2025-26

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table, their lowest position in years. The side only just scraped into the Champions League spots on the final day, a far cry from the title challenges supporters had hoped for.

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 May 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (file photo)
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (file photo)(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Liverpool have confirmed the shock exit of manager Arne Slot with immediate effect, bringing an early end to the Dutch coach’s time at Anfield. According to reports, the Reds decided to part ways with Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype.

Advertisement

Statement by Liverpool

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” the club stated in their social media post.

Advertisement

Arne Slot's Liverpool tenure ends abruptly

Notably, the Reds have decided to part ways with Arne Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype. Fans noticed growing frustration as the season wore on, with the team struggling for consistency both at home and away.

Disappointing Premier League finish triggers change

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table, their lowest position in years. The side only just scraped into the Champions League spots on the final day, a far cry from the title challenges supporters had hoped for. Injuries, poor form from key players, and tactical questions left Arne Slot under intense pressure by March. Club bosses held several meetings behind the scenes and ultimately chose to act now rather than wait until the summer, aiming to give the new coach time to plan for the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

The decision marks a swift end to Slot’s 18-month spell. While he delivered some exciting attacking football early on, the lack of silverware and mid-table Premier League battles proved too much.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsFootball NewsArne Slot leaves Liverpool immediately; Andoni Iraola favourite to take over as Reds boss after disappointing 2025-26
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts