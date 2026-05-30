Arne Slot leaves Liverpool immediately; Andoni Iraola favourite to take over as Reds boss after disappointing 2025-26

Liverpool have confirmed the shock exit of manager Arne Slot with immediate effect, bringing an early end to the Dutch coach’s time at Anfield. According to reports, the Reds decided to part ways with Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype.
“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” the club stated in their social media post.
Notably, the Reds have decided to part ways with Arne Slot following a difficult 2025-26 campaign. The 46-year-old arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations after replacing Jürgen Klopp, but results failed to match the hype. Fans noticed growing frustration as the season wore on, with the team struggling for consistency both at home and away.
Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table, their lowest position in years. The side only just scraped into the Champions League spots on the final day, a far cry from the title challenges supporters had hoped for. Injuries, poor form from key players, and tactical questions left Arne Slot under intense pressure by March. Club bosses held several meetings behind the scenes and ultimately chose to act now rather than wait until the summer, aiming to give the new coach time to plan for the 2026-27 season.
The decision marks a swift end to Slot’s 18-month spell. While he delivered some exciting attacking football early on, the lack of silverware and mid-table Premier League battles proved too much.
(More to follow)