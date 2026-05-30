Ex-Man Utd forward backs Liverpool's Arne Slot sack: ‘It was going to get worse and worse with...’

Liverpool have made the tough call to part ways with Arne Slot after a bitterly disappointing 2025-26 season, and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham gave his take that the club got it spot on.

The Dutch boss guided the Reds to just fifth place in the Premier League, well below the standards expected at Anfield. With fans growing restless and results sliding, the hierarchy acted swiftly to avoid dragging uncertainty into the new campaign. Sheringham believes the decision was not only correct but essential to stop things spiralling further.

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Liverpool act decisively to end Anfield uncertainty The former England international has expressed his full support for the sacking. He argues that keeping Arne Slot would have poisoned the atmosphere even more and wasted another precious season.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Teddy Sheringham explained why Liverpool could not afford to hesitate. "I think there was a toxic vibe developing at Liverpool with Arne Slot still at the club. It would have been a very negative way of going into the new season if Slot was there and sacked if the new season didn't start well. You can’t go into a season like that," he said.

"A club like Liverpool shouldn't be going into a season with that thought. It wastes another season. If that's the case, and after twelve games they’re ten points off the leader or something, what are you going to do? You can’t do that at Liverpool. They needed to make the change because it was going to get worse and worse with Slot in charge," he added.

Sheringham stressed that once confidence in a manager disappears at a club of Liverpool’s stature, quick action is the only option. Dragging things out would simply invite more problems.

Teddy Sheringham warns Reds fans against another season of doubt The 60-year-old was crystal clear, a club like Liverpool must never start a campaign already wondering how long the boss will last. He warned that the “toxic vibe” around Anfield had become impossible to ignore and that fans deserved better than another year of speculation.

Xabi Alonso Chelsea move leaves Liverpool fans frustrated The situation grew even more painful when long-time target Xabi Alonso chose Chelsea instead. Sheringham believes Liverpool should have moved faster if doubts about Slot existed.

"Was Xabi Alonso going to Chelsea a bit of a slap in the face for Liverpool fans? Not really," he said. "The writing’s been on the wall at Liverpool with Arne Slot. They knew Xabi Alonso was available. Go and get the deal done. Get it sorted. It was there to be done.

"If you do not have complete faith in your manager, sort it out while Alonso is available. But they didn’t do that. It’s not Alsono’s fault Liverpool missed the boat. It only adds to the strange vibe around Liverpool seeing him go to Chelsea."