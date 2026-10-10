Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United: Bruno Guimaraes seals comeback win as Gunners level with Manchester City

Arsenal produced a second-half fightback to edge a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, climbing level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 15 points. The reigning champions had looked short of their best for long spells, but goals from Riccardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes turned the game around after James Justin had put the visitors ahead.
The result ends Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season and leaves them fifth on nine points. Manchester City remain top on goal difference ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday.
A tight, low-scoring first half gave way to a more open contest after the break. Leeds, well organised under Daniel Farke, carried the greater threat early in the second period and finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Gabriel Gudmundsson worked space on the left and delivered a low cross that slipped across the face of goal. James Justin arrived unmarked to steer the ball past David Raya.
It was a moment the travelling support had waited a long time for. Leeds had not celebrated a league victory at Arsenal since 2003, and for an hour they looked capable of extending that drought for the hosts. Arsenal’s defence, which had been so solid in their opening four wins of the campaign, looked more vulnerable after the 3-0 defeat at Brighton that preceded the international break.
The response arrived quickly. In the 62nd minute, Ben White met a deep cross and flicked the ball into the path of Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian finished simply from close range to restore parity. The goal shifted the mood inside the stadium and gave Mikel Arteta the platform to make changes.
Almost immediately the Arsenal manager introduced a triple substitution that included the £75 million summer arrival, Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder, signed from Newcastle, had already shown he can influence matches from the bench this season. His introduction injected energy and purpose into Arsenal’s midfield as the home side began to dominate possession.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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