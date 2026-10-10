Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United: Bruno Guimaraes seals comeback win as Gunners level with Manchester City

Arsenal produced a second-half fightback to edge a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, climbing level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 15 points. The reigning champions had looked short of their best for long spells, but goals from Riccardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes turned the game around after James Justin had put the visitors ahead.
The result ends Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season and leaves them fifth on nine points. Manchester City remain top on goal difference ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday.
A tight, low-scoring first half gave way to a more open contest after the break. Leeds, well organised under Daniel Farke, carried the greater threat early in the second period and finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Gabriel Gudmundsson worked space on the left and delivered a low cross that slipped across the face of goal. James Justin arrived unmarked to steer the ball past David Raya.
It was a moment the travelling support had waited a long time for. Leeds had not celebrated a league victory at Arsenal since 2003, and for an hour they looked capable of extending that drought for the hosts. Arsenal’s defence, which had been so solid in their opening four wins of the campaign, looked more vulnerable after the 3-0 defeat at Brighton that preceded the international break.
The response arrived quickly. In the 62nd minute, Ben White met a deep cross and flicked the ball into the path of Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian finished simply from close range to restore parity. The goal shifted the mood inside the stadium and gave Mikel Arteta the platform to make changes.
Almost immediately the Arsenal manager introduced a triple substitution that included the £75 million summer arrival, Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder, signed from Newcastle, had already shown he can influence matches from the bench this season. His introduction injected energy and purpose into Arsenal’s midfield as the home side began to dominate possession.
(More to follow)