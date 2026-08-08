Arsenal Complete £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United; check details

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a major summer move. The Gunners confirmed the deal on Saturday as they continue to shape their squad for the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old arrives in north London after four years on Tyneside, bringing experience, leadership and proven quality to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Transfer fee and contract details Notably, the fee is fixed at £75 million, roughly $101 million. Bruno Guimaraes has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that includes the option of a further season. The deal strengthens Arsenal’s engine room as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Guimaraes first joined Newcastle from Lyon in 2022 and quickly became a central figure. He has made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies and captained the side for the past two seasons. Last year he helped the club end a long wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup after a final victory over Liverpool, Newcastle’s first major trophy in more than 70 years.

Bruno Guimaraes speaks about his decision Speaking after the move was confirmed, Bruno Guimaraes made clear how ready he feels for the next chapter.

"I feel good, I feel amazing. I'm glad for the opportunity. Since the first time I spoke to [Andrea] Berta and Mikel [Arteta], I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life, and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life."

He also sent a message to Arsenal supporters: "The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I'm so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together."

Andrea Berta on the new signing Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta welcomed the arrival with clear praise for the player’s character and ability.

"We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad. With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year. Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies."