Arsenal Complete £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United; check details

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a major summer move. The Gunners confirmed the deal on Saturday as they continue to shape their squad for the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old arrives in north London after four years on Tyneside, bringing experience, leadership and proven quality to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

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Transfer fee and contract details Notably, the fee is fixed at £75 million, roughly $101 million. Bruno Guimaraes has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that includes the option of a further season. The deal strengthens Arsenal’s engine room as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

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Guimaraes first joined Newcastle from Lyon in 2022 and quickly became a central figure. He has made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies and captained the side for the past two seasons. Last year he helped the club end a long wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup after a final victory over Liverpool, Newcastle’s first major trophy in more than 70 years.

Bruno Guimaraes speaks about his decision Speaking after the move was confirmed, Bruno Guimaraes made clear how ready he feels for the next chapter.

"I feel good, I feel amazing. I'm glad for the opportunity. Since the first time I spoke to [Andrea] Berta and Mikel [Arteta], I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life, and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life."

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He also sent a message to Arsenal supporters: "The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I'm so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together."

Andrea Berta on the new signing Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta welcomed the arrival with clear praise for the player’s character and ability.

"We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad. With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year. Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies."

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Bruno Guimaraes will now begin his integration into Arsenal’s pre-season programme. The signing adds another experienced international to a group already packed with quality. Whether deployed as a holding midfielder or given more licence to advance, Guimaraes is expected to play a prominent role in the season ahead.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.