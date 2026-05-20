Arsenal end 22-year wait for Premier League title as Manchester City draw with Bournemouth

Arsenal finally ended their 22-year wait as they clinched the English Premier League title for the first time since the legendary “Invincibles” won the title in the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal's Premier League title was confirmed after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had to beat Bournemouth to force the title decider into the final matchday on Sunday (24 May).

The Gunners themselves had taken a step closer to the title with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday.

They held a five-point lead over City at the time, and City's draw against Bournemouth kept it intact.

Mikel Arteta's men currently have 82 points, whereas Manchester City have 77 points after 37 matches.

"Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, and fans for this Premier League," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"

Pep Guardiola on his Manchester City future On Monday, just 48 hours after completing a domestic cup double with victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, City were rocked by widespread reports that Guardiola will depart after a decade in charge at the end of the season.

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Victory at Wembley on Saturday secured a 20th trophy of Guardiola's glorious reign.

But he cannot add to his six Premier League titles when Aston Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday for what is expected to be his final match in charge.

"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," said Guardiola, referring to his future. “We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit down and we'll talk. It's as simple as that, and after that we'll make the decision.”

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Red smoke from flares billowed around the Emirates in north London as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name.

"22 long years for the Arsenal," British Prime Minister and Arsenal fan Keir Starmer posted on X. “But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!”

City challenge fizzles out At the club's training ground, there were scenes of celebration from the Arsenal players who had gathered to watch the action at the Vitality Stadium.

"You did it! Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment," Wenger said in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

Guardiola had warned that fatigue could cost City against a highly motivated Bournemouth, who still have Champions League qualification in their sights for next season.

City fans forlornly chanted "One more year, Guardiola" in the early stages in a bid to convince their decorated coach to see out the final season of his contract.

But if the travelling fans hoped City's players would be inspired to give Guardiola a glorious goodbye, they were left sorely disappointed.

The home side opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Eli Junior Kroupi curled into the top corner to set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager.

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