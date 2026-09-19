Arsenal suffer first defeat of season as Brighton thrash champions 3-0 on 125th anniversary

Brighton & Hove Albion dismantled Premier League champions Arsenal 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, ending Mikel Arteta’s 100 per cent start and wrecking a bid for an eighth straight win in all competitions, Arsenal’s best opening since 1903.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side pressed from the first minute in a special deep-blue 125th anniversary kit. By half-time, they were two goals up through long-range strikes. A set-piece header after the break finished the job. Brighton are third and two points behind Arsenal.
Arsenal barely settled. David Raya had already tipped a deflected Charalampos Kostoulas shot behind when Pascal Gross, stand-in captain with Lewis Dunk injured, was given time on the edge of the box in the 31st minute. The 35-year-old drove a shot in off Raya’s near post, his fourth goal in five games.
Arsenal needed 44 minutes for a real chance. Martin Odegaard’s effort was deflected into Bukayo Saka’s path, but Bart Verbruggen saved at close range. Fifteen seconds later Brighton doubled the lead. Diego Gomez found Kostoulas, the 19-year-old Greece striker, who was left unmarked and smashed a low drive from outside the box into the bottom corner.
Arteta sprinted down the tunnel. The half-time talk changed little.
Nine minutes after the restart, Arsenal were undone at a corner, the sort of situation they usually dominate. Gross swung the ball to the far post and Chema Andres, on his full home Premier League debut after a deadline-day move, headed in unmarked. It was Brighton’s ninth different scorer this season and their 16th goal in five league games.
The champions could not get out. Pascal Struijk headed wide from another corner Raya missed. Matt O’Riley was denied one-on-one. Malick Yalcouye struck the bar from the rebound. Kai Havertz’s best Arsenal chance was saved by Verbruggen’s feet. Substitutes Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman could not force a way back.
Arsenal had conceded only once in their first four league games. They shipped three here. It was their first defeat by three or more goals since May 2023, also against Brighton.
Arsenal are second with a 4-0-1 league record. Brighton are third at 3-1-1 after an earlier loss at Chelsea. The air of invincibility around the champions is gone.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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