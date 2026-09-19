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Arsenal suffer first defeat of season as Brighton thrash champions 3-0 on 125th anniversary

Arsenal are second in the Premier League points table. Brighton are third. The air of invincibility around the champions is gone.

Aachal Maniyar
Published19 Sep 2026, 10:11 PM IST
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Brighton and Hove Albion's Chema Andres celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Vuskovic
Brighton and Hove Albion's Chema Andres celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Vuskovic(REUTERS)
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Brighton & Hove Albion dismantled Premier League champions Arsenal 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, ending Mikel Arteta’s 100 per cent start and wrecking a bid for an eighth straight win in all competitions, Arsenal’s best opening since 1903.

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Fabian Hurzeler’s side pressed from the first minute in a special deep-blue 125th anniversary kit. By half-time, they were two goals up through long-range strikes. A set-piece header after the break finished the job. Brighton are third and two points behind Arsenal.

Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas punish space from range

Arsenal barely settled. David Raya had already tipped a deflected Charalampos Kostoulas shot behind when Pascal Gross, stand-in captain with Lewis Dunk injured, was given time on the edge of the box in the 31st minute. The 35-year-old drove a shot in off Raya’s near post, his fourth goal in five games.

Also Read | Brighton wear rare blue home kit as Arsenal visit Amex; here's why

Arsenal needed 44 minutes for a real chance. Martin Odegaard’s effort was deflected into Bukayo Saka’s path, but Bart Verbruggen saved at close range. Fifteen seconds later Brighton doubled the lead. Diego Gomez found Kostoulas, the 19-year-old Greece striker, who was left unmarked and smashed a low drive from outside the box into the bottom corner.

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Arteta sprinted down the tunnel. The half-time talk changed little.

Andres header turns the screw

Nine minutes after the restart, Arsenal were undone at a corner, the sort of situation they usually dominate. Gross swung the ball to the far post and Chema Andres, on his full home Premier League debut after a deadline-day move, headed in unmarked. It was Brighton’s ninth different scorer this season and their 16th goal in five league games.

The champions could not get out. Pascal Struijk headed wide from another corner Raya missed. Matt O’Riley was denied one-on-one. Malick Yalcouye struck the bar from the rebound. Kai Havertz’s best Arsenal chance was saved by Verbruggen’s feet. Substitutes Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman could not force a way back.

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Also Read | Mikel Arteta opens door to Max Dowman January loan as Arsenal review wonderkid

Arsenal had conceded only once in their first four league games. They shipped three here. It was their first defeat by three or more goals since May 2023, also against Brighton.

Arsenal are second with a 4-0-1 league record. Brighton are third at 3-1-1 after an earlier loss at Chelsea. The air of invincibility around the champions is gone.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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