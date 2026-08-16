Arsenal thrash Manchester City 3-0 in Community Shield powered by Calafiori, Havertz and Odegaard's strikes

Arsenal delivered a strong statement by beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday (August 16). The Premier League champions looked sharp from the first whistle and left new City manager Enzo Maresca with a difficult start in his first competitive game.
The game was barely underway when Arsenal took the lead. Just 24 seconds had passed when Riccardo Calafiori finished coolly after a clever pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Italian’s goal was the fastest in Community Shield history and immediately put City on the back foot.
Arsenal moved the ball with confidence and regularly found space. City, still adjusting after a lighter pre-season, struggled to match their opponents’ intensity. Without Rodri, the midfield lacked its usual authority and control.
Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 28th minute. Christos Tzolis, impressive on debut, headed Martin Odegaard’s cross into the German’s path. Gianluigi Donnarumma could not keep the header out.
Three minutes into the second half, Odegaard added the third. He shaped to shoot, sent Donnarumma the wrong way, and rolled the ball into the opposite corner. The Arsenal captain’s finish effectively ended the contest.
“Can we play you every week?” came the chant from the Arsenal support.
Erling Haaland started after limited training following the World Cup but found clear chances hard to convert. He could not quite connect with an early cross from Elliot Anderson. Later he was played in by Jeremy Doku but fired high and wide when well placed. A close-range drilled effort was saved by David Raya, and another attempt towards the end of the first half bobbled and went wide.
Phil Foden produced one of City’s better moments with a curling effort that Raya smothered. Doku showed energy and created openings but saw one shot deflected wide. Anderson, making his competitive debut after a big-money move, worked hard yet could not impose himself in midfield. Donnarumma endured a difficult afternoon and was beaten three times.
City showed flashes of attacking intent but lacked the cutting edge and defensive solidity needed against a well-organised Arsenal side.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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