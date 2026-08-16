Arsenal thrash Manchester City 3-0 in Community Shield powered by Calafiori, Havertz and Odegaard's strikes

Arsenal delivered a strong statement by beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday (August 16). The Premier League champions looked sharp from the first whistle and left new City manager Enzo Maresca with a difficult start in his first competitive game.
The game was barely underway when Arsenal took the lead. Just 24 seconds had passed when Riccardo Calafiori finished coolly after a clever pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Italian’s goal was the fastest in Community Shield history and immediately put City on the back foot.
Arsenal moved the ball with confidence and regularly found space. City, still adjusting after a lighter pre-season, struggled to match their opponents’ intensity. Without Rodri, the midfield lacked its usual authority and control.
Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 28th minute. Christos Tzolis, impressive on debut, headed Martin Odegaard’s cross into the German’s path. Gianluigi Donnarumma could not keep the header out.
Three minutes into the second half, Odegaard added the third. He shaped to shoot, sent Donnarumma the wrong way, and rolled the ball into the opposite corner. The Arsenal captain’s finish effectively ended the contest.
“Can we play you every week?” came the chant from the Arsenal support.
Erling Haaland started after limited training following the World Cup but found clear chances hard to convert. He could not quite connect with an early cross from Elliot Anderson. Later he was played in by Jeremy Doku but fired high and wide when well placed. A close-range drilled effort was saved by David Raya, and another attempt towards the end of the first half bobbled and went wide.
Phil Foden produced one of City’s better moments with a curling effort that Raya smothered. Doku showed energy and created openings but saw one shot deflected wide. Anderson, making his competitive debut after a big-money move, worked hard yet could not impose himself in midfield. Donnarumma endured a difficult afternoon and was beaten three times.
City showed flashes of attacking intent but lacked the cutting edge and defensive solidity needed against a well-organised Arsenal side.
(More to follow)