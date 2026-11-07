Arsenal vs Hull City: Martin Odegaard’s 72nd-minute winner seals 1-0 victory for Premier League leaders

Martin Odegaard scored a 72nd-minute winner as Arsenal beat Hull City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 7, to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League. The Arsenal captain converted a rebound after Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis saved Noni Madueke’s shot, settling a hard-fought contest in which the visitors frustrated Mikel Arteta’s side for long periods. The win took Arsenal to 27 points, with nine wins from their opening 10 league matches. Hull remained on 11 points despite creating opportunities to put the hosts under pressure.

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How did Hull frustrate Arsenal in the first half? Hull threatened early when John Egan headed wide from a corner. The visitors also forced David Raya into an important save after Riccardo Calafiori gave away possession. Elliot Stroud advanced into the left side of the penalty area and struck a low shot across goal, but Raya got down to push it away. Calafiori then blocked the follow-up to prevent Hull from capitalising.

Arsenal enjoyed more possession but struggled to create clear chances. Madueke provided a threat on the right, while Declan Rice sent a shot narrowly wide from outside the penalty area. A penalty review briefly raised hopes of a breakthrough for the home side after Nobel Mendy pulled Kai Havertz’s shirt inside the box. However, no spot-kick was awarded because Havertz was offside in the build-up.

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The teams went into half-time level at 0-0, with Hull’s organisation and willingness to attack keeping the contest competitive. Arsenal controlled large spells of the ball yet found the visitors well-drilled and difficult to break down in open play.

How did Martin Odegaard score the winner? Arsenal continued looking for a way through after the restart, with Tzolakis keeping out another Madueke effort as the hosts pressed for the opening goal. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute. Madueke cut inside from the right and fired a low left-footed shot towards goal. Tzolakis stopped the initial effort, but the rebound fell to Odegaard, who reacted quickly to finish.

The goal rewarded Arsenal’s persistence and forced Hull to chase an equaliser after spending much of the match keeping the home side at bay. Madueke later had another opportunity to make the scoreline more comfortable, but Hull survived following an intervention from Tzolakis and a clearance near the goal line. Odegaard’s composure in the decisive moment proved the difference in a match that remained tight until late.

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What does the result mean for Arsenal? Arsenal protected their narrow advantage through the closing stages to claim another three points and their ninth league victory of the campaign. It was not a comfortable afternoon for the leaders, who needed Raya’s first-half save and Odegaard’s second-half finish to overcome determined opponents.

Hull left without a point despite troubling Arsenal before the interval. For Arteta’s side, the captain’s decisive intervention ensured a difficult match ended in victory rather than dropped points. The result keeps Arsenal clear at the summit after a testing afternoon against a side that refused to sit deep for the entire game.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.