Arsenal vs Manchester United: Matheus Cunha may land in trouble after wonder-goal at Emirates; here's what happened

Matheus Cunha could land into trouble after the Brazilian inspired Manchester United to a thrilling comeback win over table toppers Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. In what looked like a draw until the 87th minute, Cunha's stunning long-ranger stunned the Gunners, as Manchester United registered back-to-back wins.

Cunha's wonder goal left the Premier League title-race wide open as Arsenal are just four points ahead of Manchester City (second) and Aston Villa (third) at the top of the standings. But Cunha's joy could be short-lived as the Brazilian might face a punishment for his celebrations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Casemiro to leave Manchester United in summer as contract expires

As soon as the ball went past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya into the back of the net, Cunha wheeled away in celebrations and was mobbed by his teammates. Cunha looked straight into the camera and could e heard saying "f***** (inaudible)", reported The Mirror.

The win was also Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick's second in as many matches. Soon after Cunha's celebration, Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury was heard saying on air, “If you heard some mad language among the celebrations we apologise.”

Advertisement

What does the rules say? According to The Mirror report, the laws of the game state that a player must not use offensive, insulting or abusive language or actions. The referee has the right to show a red card if he hears something offensive or abusive from the player during the game.

Also Read | WATCH: Bryan Mbeumo sends Old Trafford into raptures during Manchester derby

But there are times when the referee doesn't hear properly amidst loud noise in the stadium. In that case, the Football Association (FA) has the authority to take action if the incident is caught on camera and is in public view. in the cases like that of Cunha, the FA views these type of incidents as 'clear and deliberate' which brings disrepute to the game.

Previously, back in 2011, then Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was banned for two games for swearing directly down to the camera against West Ham. Cunha seems to risk a punishment of that sort.

Advertisement

Post match, Cunha stated these are the type of games, the footballers dream of playing. “These kind of games, we dream of playing them. The games you watch on television and want to be part of,” Cunha said.