Santos midfielder Arthur Melo has spoken openly about Cristiano Ronaldo’s extreme professionalism after sharing dressing rooms with the Portuguese star, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Appearing on ESPN’s Bola da Vez, the Brazilian described Ronaldo as a genuine “robot” while explaining the one quality that links all three.

What unites Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar Arthur Melo is among the rare players to have lined up alongside the trio. He featured in 60 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020, spent the 2020-21 season with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, and joined Neymar at Santos in 2026. Despite their contrasting personalities, he believes they share a relentless winning mentality.

“There's a characteristic that all three possess. One is quieter, another more playful, but all three have the same trait: they are natural winners, they don't accept doing things halfway or poorly.

“If they're going to do something, they do it to win, they give their best, that competitiveness. And this competitiveness of the three is impressive, it could be in a game of odds or evens, if one loses they go crazy, they say 'let's do it again', so that caught my attention.

“For them to win so much, they must have something different. Of course, they possess other qualities, but this competitiveness is enough to ruin a friendship.”

Different personalities in the dressing room Arthur Melo painted a clear picture of how each star behaves away from the pitch. Lionel Messi prefers to stay quiet, while Neymar’s energy is impossible to miss the moment he walks in. Cristiano Ronaldo sits between the two, mixing humour with strict standards.

“Messi is more laid-back in the locker room, a more reserved guy, he's not going to show up with a speaker, joking around. Neymar, on the other hand, is the opposite: when he arrives, everyone knows he's there, he jokes with one person, jokes with another.”

The canteen moment that showed Cristiano Ronaldo’s standards Arthur Melo playfully called Cristiano Ronaldo the most “annoying” of the three because of his constant attention to detail. He recalled sitting beside the forward in the Juventus cafeteria as a younger player and watching him examine a plate of fruit salad, pasta, meat, and potatoes.

“Cristiano is also like that, he jokes with everyone, he likes Brazilians. I used to sit next to him in the cafeteria, still a kid, and my plate was that fruit salad, pasta, meat, and potatoes. He'd look at it and say, 'Dude, that's not good,' then he'd look at his plate and see his brown rice, chicken, the perfect amounts of everything. But he wasn't saying it to annoy me, he was saying it because he wanted to help me, so it was a really cool experience with him, because he set an example and with a professionalism I've never seen anything like it. The guy is called a robot because he really is a robot.”

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