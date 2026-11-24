Santos midfielder Arthur Melo has spoken openly about Cristiano Ronaldo’s extreme professionalism after sharing dressing rooms with the Portuguese star, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Appearing on ESPN’s Bola da Vez, the Brazilian described Ronaldo as a genuine “robot” while explaining the one quality that links all three.

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What unites Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar Arthur Melo is among the rare players to have lined up alongside the trio. He featured in 60 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020, spent the 2020-21 season with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, and joined Neymar at Santos in 2026. Despite their contrasting personalities, he believes they share a relentless winning mentality.

“There's a characteristic that all three possess. One is quieter, another more playful, but all three have the same trait: they are natural winners, they don't accept doing things halfway or poorly.

“If they're going to do something, they do it to win, they give their best, that competitiveness. And this competitiveness of the three is impressive, it could be in a game of odds or evens, if one loses they go crazy, they say 'let's do it again', so that caught my attention.

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“For them to win so much, they must have something different. Of course, they possess other qualities, but this competitiveness is enough to ruin a friendship.”

Different personalities in the dressing room Arthur Melo painted a clear picture of how each star behaves away from the pitch. Lionel Messi prefers to stay quiet, while Neymar’s energy is impossible to miss the moment he walks in. Cristiano Ronaldo sits between the two, mixing humour with strict standards.

“Messi is more laid-back in the locker room, a more reserved guy, he's not going to show up with a speaker, joking around. Neymar, on the other hand, is the opposite: when he arrives, everyone knows he's there, he jokes with one person, jokes with another.”

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The canteen moment that showed Cristiano Ronaldo’s standards Arthur Melo playfully called Cristiano Ronaldo the most “annoying” of the three because of his constant attention to detail. He recalled sitting beside the forward in the Juventus cafeteria as a younger player and watching him examine a plate of fruit salad, pasta, meat, and potatoes.

“Cristiano is also like that, he jokes with everyone, he likes Brazilians. I used to sit next to him in the cafeteria, still a kid, and my plate was that fruit salad, pasta, meat, and potatoes. He'd look at it and say, 'Dude, that's not good,' then he'd look at his plate and see his brown rice, chicken, the perfect amounts of everything. But he wasn't saying it to annoy me, he was saying it because he wanted to help me, so it was a really cool experience with him, because he set an example and with a professionalism I've never seen anything like it. The guy is called a robot because he really is a robot.”

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Also Read | Ronaldo vs Messi international careers: World Cup and other titles compared

Applying European standards at Santos Arthur arrived at Santos on Neymar’s invitation after completing negotiations and medical checks. Now reunited with his international teammate, he is focused on bringing the high standards he witnessed in Europe into the Brazilian league. Those lessons from Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar remain central as Santos push for a stronger finish in the current campaign and beyond.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.