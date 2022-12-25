The photo shared by Kely Nascimento shows her hugging her father as he lies on a hospital bed. Apart from this, Pelé’s granddaughter Sophia can also be seen in the photo.
Brazilian football legend Pelé's son and daughter have taken to Instagram to post moving tributes and pictures of their father, since they are spending Christmas at his side at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo.
“We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento on Friday.
Moving forward, Kely also shared a photo taken with her brother, Brazilian footballer and coach Edinho. The latter arrived at the hospital on Christmas Eve.
Edinho held his father’s hand and wrote on his Instagram feed: “Father… my strength is yours." Earlier in the week, Nascimento posted that the family would be spending Christmas in hospital at Pelé’s side.
Pelé was admitted on November 29 for a respiratory infection. He was admitted for “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over colon cancer identified in September 2021," according to a hospital statement.
Hospital updates had said that Pelé’s health had worsened and he would now require greater care due to the progression of his cancer, reported CNN.
Earlier, Nascimento thanked well-wishers for their tributes and messages of support.
Brazilian football legend Pele speaks during a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 2, 2019.
Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says
“Our Christmas at home has been suspended," Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday. “We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!" added Nascimento.
As per details, the former soccer player had had Covid-19, though was vaccinated 'with all doses'. Since chemotherapy had made him more fragile, he contracted a lung infection, added the CNN report.
Widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players in history, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- also called Pelé -- played in four World Cups, winning three – in 1958, 1962, 1970. He also scored 12 goals in 14 games.
In his professional career, Pelé scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 games.