At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has 7% body fat: Here’s how the Portugal football legend stays in shape

Cristiano Ronaldo may have brought the curtain down on his international career, but his commitment to fitness shows no signs of slowing down. At 41, the Portuguese superstar continues to maintain an extraordinary level of physical conditioning, with reports suggesting that his body fat percentage is around seven percent

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a 23-year association with Portugal. He finished his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men's world records.

However, the Al-Nassr forward is expected to continue playing club football, keeping his demanding fitness routine firmly in place.

According to a report by The New Indian Express's Indulge, Ronaldo's reported body fat percentage of seven percent is considerably lower than the 8-12% range commonly cited for Premier League footballers.

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His physical conditioning is attributed to a combination of structured workouts, disciplined eating habits and a carefully managed recovery schedule.

A demanding workout routine Ronaldo's fitness programme reportedly extends beyond regular club training. He is said to dedicate three to four hours a day to physical preparation, working out five or more times a week.

His routine combines cardiovascular exercises, high-intensity sprinting and targeted strength training. Individual sessions reportedly include 25-30 minutes of cardio alongside sprint drills and weight training.

Strength exercises such as squats, deadlifts and bench presses form part of the workout regimen attributed to him. He also incorporates Pilates and swimming into his fitness programme, allowing him to work on flexibility, muscular strength and overall conditioning.

The objective is not simply to maintain muscle definition but also to preserve the physical attributes required to compete at the highest level of professional football.

Six meals a day and a protein-rich diet Nutrition is another important component of Ronaldo's reported fitness regime. Rather than relying on three substantial meals, the Portuguese forward reportedly prefers six smaller meals throughout the day.

His diet is centred on protein-rich foods, vegetables, fruits and healthy sources of carbohydrates. Fish, chicken, avocado, salads and whole grains such as quinoa feature among the foods associated with his eating habits.

Ronaldo has previously described chicken as a 'magical food', reflecting its importance in his protein-focused diet. His reported food preferences also include bacalhau à Brás, a traditional Portuguese preparation featuring cod, potatoes and eggs.

Sugary drinks, fried food and heavily processed meals are generally avoided. His approach also places considerable emphasis on hydration, with water forming an important part of his daily routine.

Recovery and sleep remain priorities Ronaldo's approach to fitness does not end when his training sessions are over. Recovery is another important part of his preparation, particularly as he continues playing professional football in his forties.

His recovery methods reportedly include ice baths, sauna sessions and cryotherapy. He is also known to have invested in specialised recovery equipment, including a cryotherapy chamber reportedly worth around £50,000, installed at his home after his return to Manchester United in 2021.

Sleep is another aspect of his routine. Reports have previously associated Ronaldo with polyphasic sleep, involving five 90-minute sleeping periods throughout the day, adding up to approximately seven-and-a-half hours.

While the reported seven percent body fat figure has not been independently confirmed through a recent public medical assessment, Ronaldo's long-standing emphasis on training, nutrition and recovery provides an insight into his physical preparation.