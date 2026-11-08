At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has 7% body fat: Here’s how the Portugal football legend stays in shape

Cristiano Ronaldo may have brought the curtain down on his international career, but his commitment to fitness shows no signs of slowing down. At 41, the Portuguese superstar continues to maintain an extraordinary level of physical conditioning, with reports suggesting that his body fat percentage is around seven percent

Advertisement

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a 23-year association with Portugal. He finished his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men's world records.

However, the Al-Nassr forward is expected to continue playing club football, keeping his demanding fitness routine firmly in place.

According to a report by The New Indian Express's Indulge, Ronaldo's reported body fat percentage of seven percent is considerably lower than the 8-12% range commonly cited for Premier League footballers.

Also Read | 7C tribute! Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise Transavia honour

His physical conditioning is attributed to a combination of structured workouts, disciplined eating habits and a carefully managed recovery schedule.

A demanding workout routine Ronaldo's fitness programme reportedly extends beyond regular club training. He is said to dedicate three to four hours a day to physical preparation, working out five or more times a week.

Advertisement

His routine combines cardiovascular exercises, high-intensity sprinting and targeted strength training. Individual sessions reportedly include 25-30 minutes of cardio alongside sprint drills and weight training.

Strength exercises such as squats, deadlifts and bench presses form part of the workout regimen attributed to him. He also incorporates Pilates and swimming into his fitness programme, allowing him to work on flexibility, muscular strength and overall conditioning.

The objective is not simply to maintain muscle definition but also to preserve the physical attributes required to compete at the highest level of professional football.

Six meals a day and a protein-rich diet Nutrition is another important component of Ronaldo's reported fitness regime. Rather than relying on three substantial meals, the Portuguese forward reportedly prefers six smaller meals throughout the day.

Advertisement

His diet is centred on protein-rich foods, vegetables, fruits and healthy sources of carbohydrates. Fish, chicken, avocado, salads and whole grains such as quinoa feature among the foods associated with his eating habits.

Ronaldo has previously described chicken as a 'magical food', reflecting its importance in his protein-focused diet. His reported food preferences also include bacalhau à Brás, a traditional Portuguese preparation featuring cod, potatoes and eggs.

Advertisement

Sugary drinks, fried food and heavily processed meals are generally avoided. His approach also places considerable emphasis on hydration, with water forming an important part of his daily routine.

Recovery and sleep remain priorities Ronaldo's approach to fitness does not end when his training sessions are over. Recovery is another important part of his preparation, particularly as he continues playing professional football in his forties.

His recovery methods reportedly include ice baths, sauna sessions and cryotherapy. He is also known to have invested in specialised recovery equipment, including a cryotherapy chamber reportedly worth around £50,000, installed at his home after his return to Manchester United in 2021.

Sleep is another aspect of his routine. Reports have previously associated Ronaldo with polyphasic sleep, involving five 90-minute sleeping periods throughout the day, adding up to approximately seven-and-a-half hours.

Advertisement

While the reported seven percent body fat figure has not been independently confirmed through a recent public medical assessment, Ronaldo's long-standing emphasis on training, nutrition and recovery provides an insight into his physical preparation.

Having ended his international career after more than two decades, the Portuguese forward has stepped away from one responsibility. His pursuit of physical fitness, however, remains part of his professional life.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.