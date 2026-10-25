Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire standings: Men in Red remain in fourth place with comeback 3-2 win over hosts

Chicago Fire FC came from behind to register a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United in their Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. The result strengthened Chicago's position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, while Atlanta suffered another setback in their bid to reach the post-season.
Three different players scored for Chicago as they overturned an early deficit to secure all three points. Anton Saletros, Anzor Mekvabishvili and Philip Zinckernagel found the net for the visitors, while Tomás Jacob and Breel Embolo scored for Atlanta.
Atlanta United made an excellent start to the contest, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Tomás Jacob. Miguel Almiron provided the assist after carrying the ball forward from midfield before picking out Jacob, who finished past Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady.
Chicago gradually established control of possession and found their equaliser in the 30th minute. Anton Saletros collected the ball outside the penalty area following a corner and produced a low half-volley that travelled through a crowded defence and into the net.
The visitors carried their momentum into the second half and took the lead in the 51st minute. Substitute Anzor Mekvabishvili capitalised on a defensive mistake involving Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos to score his first goal for Chicago.
Chicago extended their advantage nine minutes later. An indirect free-kick inside Atlanta's six-yard box created an opportunity for Philip Zinckernagel, who finished emphatically to make it 3-1.
Atlanta refused to give up and reduced the deficit in the 68th minute as Breel Embolo rose to meet Elías Báez's cross and directed a header past Brady.
The hosts pushed for another goal in the closing stages, but Chicago defended their advantage to complete an important away victory.
The result left the two teams with contrasting situations in the Eastern Conference table.
Chicago Fire’s win took their points tally to 51 from 31 matches, keeping them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Atlanta, meanwhile, remained on 30 points after suffering their 17th defeat of the campaign. They occupied 14th position in the conference with three regular-season matches remaining.
Atlanta United will look to return to winning ways when they face New York City FC in New York on Wednesday. Chicago Fire, on the other hand, will host Orlando City in their next MLS game on Wednesday.