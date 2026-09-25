Australia vs Brazil 1-1: Nestory Irankunda stunner cancelled by Rayan’s late header in Townsville

Australia and Brazil drew 1-1 in the opening match of the Queensland Football Series at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night, after Nestory Irankunda’s second-half free-kick was cancelled out by a stoppage-time header from Rayan. The Socceroos led from the 68th minute until the fifth minute of added time, when Raphinha’s corner was headed in by the Brazil substitute. It was the first match for both teams since the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tony Popovic’s side were seconds from a first win over Brazil since Shaun Murphy’s 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup strike. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, still rebuilding after a last-16 World Cup exit, left Townsville with a point they barely deserved on the balance of play.

Nestory Irankunda free-kick lights up Townsville Australia started on the front foot. Nestory Irankunda forced Hugo Souza into an early save from distance and kept asking questions down the left. Brazil grew into the contest through Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Estevao, but Patrick Beach and a compact back three of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Lewis Herrington kept the scoreboard blank.

Just before half-time, Estevao thought he had scored after Harry Souttar lost the ball. VAR stepped in. Bruno Guimaraes had fouled the Australian captain in the build-up, and the goal was wiped off. The teams went into halftime at 0-0.

The second half stayed tight until Paul Okon-Engstler was clipped on the edge of the box. Nestory Irankunda stood over it from about 25 yards. His strike beat the wall, dipped and flew past Hugo Souza. Townsville erupted. It was only Australia’s second goal against Brazil in history. Nestory Irankunda celebrated with a backflip before walking off later to a standing ovation, replaced by Riley McGree on his first cap since missing the World Cup.

Rayan rescues Brazil at the death Carlo Ancelotti threw on Pedro, Samuel Lino, Douglas Luiz and then Rayan. Brazil chased the game. Raphinha dragged one wide. Estevao sliced another. Vinicius Junior was withdrawn after a quiet night by his standards.

Australia still looked the more organised side. Debutant Marcus Younis came on late as Socceroo No. 662. Jason Geria and Aiden O’Neill followed. The hosts defended their box until the last corner of the night.

Raphinha whipped it in. Rayan, on as a late substitute, met it with a firm header that Patrick Beach could not keep out. The match ended in a draw with Australia 1-1 Brazil.